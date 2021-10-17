Ravens Show They Can Still Win on the Ground Too

"I've very happy, and they've brought a lot," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of the three veteran running backs.

"For these guys to come in, all of them in a place where they felt like they had something to prove, and they were sort of cast away [from other teams], just a little bit. For this opportunity to come up the way it did, God works in mysterious ways, and He brought them here. To see them do what they did today and what they're going to do for the rest of the season is a pretty cool story. I'm looking forward to seeing how it plays out."

Harbaugh said Murray's ankle injury wasn't too serious by first indications, but the Ravens could have yet another running back on the mend after losing J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries. There is no hand-wringing, however, after General Manager Eric DeCosta added the three former Pro Bowl veterans to the room earlier this season.

Under Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens have built a rushing scheme that has overpowered the rest of the NFL on numerous occasions. It might not be as powerful as years past considering the injuries, but there's no doubt after Sunday's win that it can still mow down the competition if it's not up to the task or chooses to back off and cover the pass.