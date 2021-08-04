Ravens Sign Another Wide Receiver as Unit Deals With Injuries

The Ravens signed wide receiver Michael Dereus Wednesday morning, adding depth to a banged-up unit at the moment.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Brown left early into the Ravens' second training camp practice nearly a week ago and Boykin went down Monday.

Dereus signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent last summer but didn't make the 53-man roster. The Georgetown standout posted 41 catches for a team-high 726 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

It's unknown when Brown and Boykin will return to practice.

"Marquise has still got his issues with his hamstring, it turned out to be worse than what they told me it was going to be," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "He's out until he's back."