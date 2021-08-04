Ravens Sign Another Wide Receiver as Unit Deals With Injuries

Aug 04, 2021 at 01:47 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080421-Derus-Signing
Julio Cortez/AP Photos
Michael Dereus

The Ravens signed wide receiver Michael Dereus Wednesday morning, adding depth to a banged-up unit at the moment.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Brown left early into the Ravens' second training camp practice nearly a week ago and Boykin went down Monday.

Dereus signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent last summer but didn't make the 53-man roster. The Georgetown standout posted 41 catches for a team-high 726 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

It's unknown when Brown and Boykin will return to practice.

"Marquise has still got his issues with his hamstring, it turned out to be worse than what they told me it was going to be," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "He's out until he's back."

The Ravens released pass rusher Chauncey Rivers, who joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie last year, in a corresponding roster move. The Mississippi State product played in one game (15 snaps) last season against the Steelers when Baltimore was short-handed due to COVID-19.

Related Content

news

Tavon Young Says He's Fully Back, Playing With No Fear

After suffering his third season-ending injury, Tavon Young is back on the field and counting his blessings.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale Has an Interesting Plan for Justin Houston

The offense will not slow down much for Lamar Jackson. Wink Martindale expects Odafe Oweh to be a 'great.' Greg Roman talks about Alejandro Villanueva's transition to the right side.
news

Practice Report: Defense Nabs Three Interceptions in Pads

Anthony Averett, Marlon Humphrey and DeShon Elliott grab interceptions in 11-on-11 work. The pass rush continues to put the quarterbacks on the run. Mark Andrews makes a spectacular sideline catch.
news

Mailbag: What Role Could James Proche Have on Offense?

How are the rookie not-first-round picks doing so far? Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks? Who is standing out in practice (that we aren't hearing a lot about)?
news

Late for Work 8/4: J.K. Dobbins Stock Is at an All-Time High

Ravens offense falls in preseason ranking, despite additions. Rashod Bateman could make the biggest impact of the top rookie WRs. The AFC North comes down to the Ravens and Browns. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan recommends Lamar Jackson get the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Bradley Bozeman's Switch to Center Is Going Smoothly

After starting every game at left guard the past two seasons, Bradley Bozeman continues to enjoy his transition to center. 
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Timetable for Lamar Jackson's Return

Kevin Zeitler leaves practice early with foot injury. Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips is playing multiple positions. John Harbaugh reflects on losing a close friend, Vice President of Security Darren Sanders.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From the First Day in Pads

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland put a linebacker on his back on the first play and fullback Ben Mason got under defenders' skin. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike shined and veteran Calais Campbell looks rejuvenated.
news

Eisenberg: The Ravens Defense Is Stacked

Justin Houston was the final puzzle piece, and a shiny one at that. The Ravens have built a defense for 2021, checking every box on Wink Martindale's wish list.
news

Late for Work 8/3: Ravens Have Three of NFL's Most Thrilling Players, Including No. 1

NFL.com analyst notes the impact of Justin Houston signing with the Ravens and Sammy Watkins' apparent return to form. Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernay are among the top young players who could level up in 2021.
news

Ravens Officially Sign Pass Rusher Justin Houston to One-Year Deal

Baltimore bolstered its pass rush with a veteran who registered 19 sacks over the past two seasons.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising