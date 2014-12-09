Ravens Sign Cornerback Antoine Cason

Dec 09, 2014 at 02:07 AM
09_AntoineCason_news.jpg


The Ravens bolstered their cornerbacks corps by signing veteran Antoine Cason today.

Baltimore needs more depth at cornerback since Danny Gorrer was lost for the season in Miami with torn MCL and PCL knee ligaments. Starting cornerback Anthony Levine is also dealing with a concussion suffered against the Dolphins. Gorrer was placed on injured reserve to make room for Cason.

Cason is a seven-year pro who started 11 games for the Carolina Panthers this season before being waived last week. He posted 44 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed in 12 games.

He was benched during the Panthers' 31-13 loss at Minnesota after he gave up a 17-yard touchdown at the end of the first half. According to Pro Football Focus, Cason ranks 105th out of 113 NFL cornerbacks this season with a negative-9.7 grade. Carolina wanted to give a couple of rookies a chance, so the Panthers released Cason last Tuesday.

While it's been a struggle at times this season, the 2008 first-round pick out of Arizona has plenty of upside. He was a three-year starter for the San Diego Chargers between 2010 and 2012. He's logged at least two picks every season.

Cason brings veteran experience and stability to Baltimore's banged-up unit, which, along with Gorrer, is without top cornerback Jimmy Smith (foot) for the remainder of the year.

The Ravens also made a couple practice squad moves on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Deonte Thompson was plucked off the Ravens practice squad by Buffalo. He has been replaced by Aldrick Robinson, a 2011 sixth-round pick of the Washington Redskins. In his three-and-a-half years in Washington, Aldrick caught 30 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns. He had one catch for 6 yards in five games this season.

Baltimore waived wide receiver LaQuan Williams from the practice squad after signing him last week, and re-signed tight end Allen Reisner.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

