Ravens Sign Cornerback Frank Walker; Kicker E.J. Cochrane Added





Cornerback Frank Walker, who played four seasons with the New York Giants (2003-06) and last year with the Packers, signed a two-year agreement today to join the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced today by Pat Moriarty, the Ravens' vice president of football administration. Walker is expected to compete for the Ravens' third corner spot behind Pro Bowl starters Chris McAlister and Samari Rolle.

"Ozzie's (Newsome) plan is to add valuable depth to the secondary this offseason, and he did that with Frank. Frank can be a quality nickel for us, and he'll add athleticism and toughness to our special teams. It's a good signing for us," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

"Frank brings us some flexibility to the secondary," added director of pro personnel George Kokinis. "He plays outside, the nickel spot and the dime spot. He's an experienced guy, but he's still young – only 26 years old. Frank has good speed and loves to play.

"He's also done a nice job on special teams. As a core member of the Packers' special teams unit, he produced. We need guys that can step up and fill roles on defense and special teams, so he can help us. I think he really has a knack for getting his hand on the ball, so we're excited to have him."

The Ravens also signed free agent kicker E.J. Cochrane Friday. Cochrane, out of Montana State, previously spent parts of the 2006 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Cochrane was back in Philadelphia for training camp in 2007, as well.