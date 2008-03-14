Ravens Sign Cornerback Frank Walker; Kicker E.J. Cochrane Added

Mar 14, 2008 at 09:22 AM
d2a7261b828f469fbcea362663f500ef.jpg


Cornerback Frank Walker, who played four seasons with the New York Giants (2003-06) and last year with the Packers, signed a two-year agreement today to join the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced today by Pat Moriarty, the Ravens' vice president of football administration. Walker is expected to compete for the Ravens' third corner spot behind Pro Bowl starters Chris McAlister and Samari Rolle.

"Ozzie's (Newsome) plan is to add valuable depth to the secondary this offseason, and he did that with Frank. Frank can be a quality nickel for us, and he'll add athleticism and toughness to our special teams. It's a good signing for us," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

"Frank brings us some flexibility to the secondary," added director of pro personnel George Kokinis. "He plays outside, the nickel spot and the dime spot. He's an experienced guy, but he's still young – only 26 years old. Frank has good speed and loves to play.

"He's also done a nice job on special teams. As a core member of the Packers' special teams unit, he produced. We need guys that can step up and fill roles on defense and special teams, so he can help us. I think he really has a knack for getting his hand on the ball, so we're excited to have him."

The Ravens also signed free agent kicker E.J. Cochrane Friday. Cochrane, out of Montana State, previously spent parts of the 2006 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Cochrane was back in Philadelphia for training camp in 2007, as well.

"E.J. is a guy that we've watched for a while," Kokinis said. "He had been at some kicking camps that we went to. I think he has a strong leg and gets good height on the ball and good hang time. Over the last few years, he's really worked on his consistency and accuracy. He's matured a little bit. Early in his career, you're just thinking of him as a kickoff guy, but the last couple of years, he's refined his technique."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

