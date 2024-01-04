Reports: Ravens to Sign Dalvin Cook for Playoffs

Jan 04, 2024 at 05:43 PM
1224dalvin
Perry Knotts/AP Photo
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dolphins won 34 - 13.

The Ravens will sign running back Dalvin Cook to their practice squad, per multiple reports.

The Jets released the veteran four-time Pro Bowl running back this week, allowing him to join a contender for the playoffs. 

The Ravens brought Melvin Gordon III up to the 53-man roster following the season-ending injury to rookie Keaton Mitchell, but Cook would add more depth and give Baltimore the option of elevating him from the practice squad in the playoffs. 

Cook rushed for more than 1,100 yards each of the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, establishing himself as one of the game's top running backs. 

The Vikings released him in June, however, and Cook became a backup in New York to Breece Hall. In 15 games, Cook has rushed for 214 yards and caught 15 passes for 78 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

