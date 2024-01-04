Reports: Ravens to Sign Dalvin Cook for Playoffs

The Jets released the veteran four-time Pro Bowl running back this week, allowing him to join a contender for the playoffs.

The Ravens brought Melvin Gordon III up to the 53-man roster following the season-ending injury to rookie Keaton Mitchell, but Cook would add more depth and give Baltimore the option of elevating him from the practice squad in the playoffs.

Cook rushed for more than 1,100 yards each of the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, establishing himself as one of the game's top running backs.