Ravens Sign Defensive End Lawrence Guy





The Ravens are battling some injuries on their defensive front, and made a move Wednesday to help provide some depth to the unit.

Baltimore signed defensive end Lawrence Guy after he was released by the San Diego Chargers Tuesday. Guy, 24, has spent the last two seasons with the Chargers and played in the first three games of this season.

Guy was a reserve lineman for the Chargers and has not recorded any statistics this season. To make room for him on the 53-man roster, the Ravens cut wide receiver Deonte Thompson for the second time in less than a week.

The Ravens picked up Guy after veteran defensive knee Chris Canty suffered a knee injury against the Browns. Canty did not practice Wednesday. Rookie defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan is also dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss Sunday's game.

In addition to the recent injuries, the Ravens were already thin on the defensive line after season-ending injuries to Kapron Lewis-Moore (Achilles) and Brent Urban (knee) during training camp. Guy is the second in-season addition the Ravens have made on their defensive front, after adding former Bengal Christo Bilukidi after the opener.