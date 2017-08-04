Ravens Sign Experienced Starting Right Tackle Austin Howard

Howard and the Ravens have some familiarity with each other, which should help the eight-year veteran get quickly acclimated despite joining the team a week into training camp.

After going undrafted in 2010, Howard first went to the Philadelphia Eagles, then landed on the Ravens practice squad at the start of the 2011 season. He spent nearly three months in Baltimore before the New York Jets signed him off the Ravens practice squad and made him their starting right tackle the following season. Howard started all 16 games the next three years.

While last season was more difficult for Howard, it was reported that he was playing through a shoulder injury suffered in training camp and ankle injuries that plagued him for much of the year. According to CSN Bay Area, Howard had shoulder surgery in January.

Of course, Howard won't be handed the starting job, but the Ravens wouldn't have signed him if they didn't feel he was an upgrade. If Howard becomes the starter, Hurst would be the team's top swing tackle, as he can back up both left and right tackle.

The move dramatically improves the Ravens' offensive line depth. Howard can also play guard if needed, and the Ravens now have three tackles with starting experience so they could withstand an injury at the position.