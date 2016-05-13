Ravens Sign First-Round Pick Ronnie Stanley

May 13, 2016 at 07:17 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

13_Stanley_news.jpg


The Ravens officially inked first-round left tackle Ronnie Stanley Friday afternoon, drawing closer to having the entire draft class under contract.

At this time, Stanley is one of just four NFL top-10 picks to be under contract.

Only third-round defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and sixth-round wide receiver Keenan Reynolds have not signed their rookie deals. It's unclear what the holdup on Kaufusi is, but Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus has submitted the paper work for Reynolds to play this season.

Stanley, the No. 6 overall draft pick, impressed during Ravens rookie minicamp with his quick feet and tenacity. He held up well against Ravens rookie pass rushers Kamalei Correa and Matthew Judon.

Stanley will compete for the starting left tackle job, which has been manned by veteran Eugene Monroe for the past three seasons. Stanley could also slide into the left guard spot for his rookie year.

In order to make room for Stanley and clear more space on the roster for other potential signings, the Ravens released four players, including veteran wide receiver Marlon Brown.

Brown wasn't offered a tender as a restricted free agent but was re-signed a couple months ago. Now Baltimore is going in a different direction.

Brown, 24, has seen a decline in production since his breakout rookie season in which he made 49 catches for 524 yards and seven touchdowns in 2013. In the two seasons since, the former undrafted Georgia prospect has caught no touchdowns and made just 38 grabs for 367 yards.

The Ravens also waived defensive end Nordly Capi, defensive back Nick Perry and defensive back Jermaine Whitehead. Capi and Perry spent time on the practice squad last year. Whitehead was signed off the 49ers practice squad to the 53-man roster, but didn't see any action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Cheerleader Is a Finalist for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Summer Wilson, 30, is one of 15 finalists for the Sports Illustrated 'Swim Search,' with a chance to be one of six people featured in the magazine.
news

Mailbag: Any Clue on Which Direction Ravens Will Go in Draft?

Which receiver could the Ravens draft if two popular picks are gone? Will the Ravens make another move in free agency before the draft?
news

Sammy Watkins Is Excited to Help Open Up Ravens' Passing Game

The new wide receiver is not worried about the Ravens' run-heavy offense, and believes he can help stretch the passing attack.
news

Sammy Watkins Officially Signs One-Year Contract

Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins has passed his physical and signed his contract.
news

Six Reasons to Love the Ravens-Rams 17th Game

Two of the NFL's most talented teams will face off at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021. Here's what to expect.
news

Ravens Bring Back L.J. Fort on a One-Year Deal

The veteran inside linebacker was let go in mid-March but is returning to the Ravens.
news

Ravens Have Four Rule Change Proposals. Here's the Full List

In addition to the Ravens' innovative overtime proposal, the team is also re-proposing ideas to help on-field officials with off-field assistance.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Willie Snead IV Signs With Raiders

The veteran wide receiver who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens is reportedly on his way to the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

What Mink Thinks: What the JuJu Smith-Schuster Reports Tell Us

If reports are true, the Ravens are clearly ready to spend money to upgrade at wide receiver. So what's the issue? It's not necessarily the easy explanation.
news

In Uncertain Market, Derek Wolfe Is Happy to Be Back in Baltimore

Defensive end Derek Wolfe said he was worried his days playing football might be done because of a lower salary cap.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
Advertising