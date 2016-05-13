Ravens Sign First-Round Pick Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens officially inked first-round left tackle Ronnie Stanley Friday afternoon, drawing closer to having the entire draft class under contract.

At this time, Stanley is one of just four NFL top-10 picks to be under contract.

Only third-round defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and sixth-round wide receiver Keenan Reynolds have not signed their rookie deals. It's unclear what the holdup on Kaufusi is, but Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus has submitted the paper work for Reynolds to play this season.

Stanley, the No. 6 overall draft pick, impressed during Ravens rookie minicamp with his quick feet and tenacity. He held up well against Ravens rookie pass rushers Kamalei Correa and Matthew Judon.

Stanley will compete for the starting left tackle job, which has been manned by veteran Eugene Monroe for the past three seasons. Stanley could also slide into the left guard spot for his rookie year.

In order to make room for Stanley and clear more space on the roster for other potential signings, the Ravens released four players, including veteran wide receiver Marlon Brown.

Brown wasn't offered a tender as a restricted free agent but was re-signed a couple months ago. Now Baltimore is going in a different direction.

Brown, 24, has seen a decline in production since his breakout rookie season in which he made 49 catches for 524 yards and seven touchdowns in 2013. In the two seasons since, the former undrafted Georgia prospect has caught no touchdowns and made just 38 grabs for 367 yards.