Ravens Sign Former First-Round Offensive Tackle to Practice Squad

Oct 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102721-Transactions
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Photos
OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The Ravens have signed offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

A 2015 first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, Ogbuehi has played both right and left tackle during his career. He started one game at right tackle for the Seahawks this season (Week 4) in place of injured starter Brandon Shell.

In 2020, Ogbuehi played eight games and made four starts for the Seahawks at right tackle and earned a solid 65.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens lost starting right tackle Patrick Mekari to an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Head Coach John Harbaugh has not given a timetable for Mekari's return. He is reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Tyre Phillips replaced Mekari at right tackle and is expected to continue in a starting role during Mekari's absence, but Ogbuehi is an experienced player who can add to Baltimore's depth. Drafted out of Texas A&M as the 21st-[add]overall pick, Ogbuehi made 25 starts in four seasons with the Bengals (2015-18) and spent the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining Seattle in 2020.

Baltimore released veteran defensive back/special teams player Jordan Richards from the practice squad to make room for Ogbuehi. Richards appeared in one game this season, playing 16 snaps and making one tackle on special teams against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 with one tackle.

