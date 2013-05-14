Ravens Sign Former Georgia Receiver Marlon Brown





The Ravens are making a change with their undrafted rookie receivers.

The team signed former Georgia receiver Marlon Brown Tuesday. To make room on the roster, they cut former Towson wideout Gerrard Sheppard.

Brown is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in November during a game against Ole Miss. The 6-foot-4 receiver has NFL potential, and he finished the season with 27 catches for 469 yards and four touchdowns.

The injury cut short his season and dropped him down some teams' draft boards. He reportedly had a tryout with the Houston Texans last week, but was not signed to a contract.

Brown was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, but he never blossomed into a full-fledged star in college.

His arrival spells the end of Sheppard's time in Baltimore.