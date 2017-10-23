Ravens Sign Former Second-Round Tight End





The Ravens have added a big-bodied pass-catching tight end, and possible red-zone threat, by signing 2013 second-round pick Gavin Escobar.

Baltimore released offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom, who bounced off and on the roster last week, to make room on the 53-man roster.

Escobar is a 6-foot-6, 260-pounder who spent the last four years with the Dallas Cowboys seeing sparse action behind veteran Pro Bowler Jason Witten.

Escobar was a big-time receiving threat in college at San Diego State, and could help bolster Baltimore's red-zone offense.

He has 30 career receptions and eight have been for touchdowns, which is a staggering rate. In 2014, he caught nine passes and four were touchdowns.

He has 333 receiving yards during his career and his longest reception went for 26 yards (a touchdown). He has been durable, missing just two games over the past four years.

Escobar's 2015 season ended with an Achilles injury, but he recovered quickly in time for the 2016 season and was again a backup tight end and core special teams player.

He spent the summer with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing a one-year deal, but was released at the end of the preseason.