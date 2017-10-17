Ravens Sign Former Veteran Steelers Inside Linebacker





The Ravens swapped veteran linebackers Tuesday, adding Steven Johnson and releasing Jonathan Freeny.

Now in his seventh season, Johnson, 29, played for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers the past two years. He suited up for seven games over that span and made five tackles.

His most productive season was in 2014 when he started seven games for the Denver Broncos and made 32 tackles and notched a half sack. The 6-foot-1, 237-pound Kansas product was undrafted in 2012.

Baltimore signed Freeny three weeks ago and he made two tackles in the past three games, both on special teams. He did not play a defensive snap.