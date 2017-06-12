Ravens Sign Jeremy Maclin, Adding Major Weapon to Offense

Maclin instantly upgrades Baltimore's offense, giving it even more big-play potential and a reliable chain-moving receiver who can get open with speed or route-running.

The Ravens now have Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Maclin as their top three wideouts. That's a very fast and dangerous wide receiver trio.

Wallace and Maclin are both former Pro Bowlers and Perriman, who has gotten off to a hot start in Organized Team Activities, might be in line for a breakout campaign in Year 3.

Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome said after last season ended and Steve Smith Sr. retired that he wanted to add a complementary wide receiver. Baltimore didn't do that in the early stages of free agency and didn't draft a wide receiver. That created some concern among fans, but Newsome preached patience.