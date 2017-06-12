Ravens Sign Jeremy Maclin, Adding Major Weapon to Offense

Jun 12, 2017 at 08:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

08_MaclinSign_news.jpg


The Ravens got their man, and finally locked down their coveted free-agent wide receiver.

Baltimore has added a major weapon to its offense, signing wide receiver Jeremy Maclin to a two-year deal Monday afternoon.

Maclin, 29, has already passed his physical. He'll fly back to Baltimore tomorrow, though it's unknown whether he'll arrive in time for the team's first day of minicamp.

Maclin visited the Buffalo Bills last Tuesday and Wednesday, then came to Baltimore Wednesday evening, where he watched Game 3 of the NBA Finals with Ravens players at safety Tony Jefferson's house and spent Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

However, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson, it came down to the Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens' recruiting pitch won again, just as it did with Steve Smith Sr. and Mike Wallace.

Maclin instantly upgrades Baltimore's offense, giving it even more big-play potential and a reliable chain-moving receiver who can get open with speed or route-running.

The Ravens now have Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Maclin as their top three wideouts. That's a very fast and dangerous wide receiver trio.

Wallace and Maclin are both former Pro Bowlers and Perriman, who has gotten off to a hot start in Organized Team Activities, might be in line for a breakout campaign in Year 3.

Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome said after last season ended and Steve Smith Sr. retired that he wanted to add a complementary wide receiver. Baltimore didn't do that in the early stages of free agency and didn't draft a wide receiver. That created some concern among fans, but Newsome preached patience.

His trademark patience paid off once again. Maclin was surprisingly released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, which "shocked" quarterback Alex Smith. Maclin signed a five-year deal worth a reported $55 million with the Chiefs in 2015.

Maclin was let go after posting career lows in receptions (44), receiving yards (536) and touchdowns (2) last season. He was limited to 12 games because of groin injuries.

However, he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons prior to that in 2014 and 2015. Maclin had a very strong first year with the Chiefs, catching 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns. In his final year as an Eagle, he snagged 85 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 scores.

Maclin should fit in quickly in Baltimore. He spent four seasons with Ravens Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg in Philadelphia, so it shouldn't be a huge scheme/language adjustment.

The Ravens were said to be between Maclin and free-agent wideout Eric Decker,who the New York Jets released Monday after the Ravens signed Maclin. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baltimore may still be a landing spot for Decker.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: Why This Could Be the Year to Trade Up

The Ravens may be the on the cusp of filling one of their big needs with a super talent in the first round.

news

List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Ravens have 10 draft picks, including nine in the first four rounds. Here is the full list and top needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Ravens Interested in Melvin Gordon

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.

news

Ravens Will Likely Ride Third Wave; Best Free Agents Still Available

The Ravens have found success filling holes after the draft and expect to do so again this offseason.

news

Mailbag: Exploring Ravens' Options at Inside Linebacker After Bobby Wagner

What shocking position could the Ravens make a first-round pick at this year? What's going on with DK Metcalf?

news

Ravens Want 'Big Guys' at Center, See Good Depth in Draft

The Ravens could take a mid-round center in this year's draft after Bradley Bozeman departed in free agency.

news

Ravens 'Definitely Concerned' About Cornerback Depth, Need Instant Draft Hit

The Ravens have their two starters in place, but know they need to add a lot more to the cornerback group. Here's what they said about a couple top prospects.

news

Why It Could Be a Defensive-Heavy Draft for the Ravens

The Ravens' needs, positions of strength and the way the first round is shaping up leans toward Baltimore going heavy with defensive picks.

news

Ravens 2022 Offseason Schedule

The Ravens' offseason program will be on April 18 and the three-day mandatory minicamp will be in mid-June.

news

50 Words or Less: I Think We Ain't Done Yet

Bobby Wagner would be a fantastic fit in Baltimore. The Ravens continue to be linked to players reportedly making visits.

news

Michael Pierce Had No Hesitation Coming Back to Baltimore

Once the Ravens called, Michael Pierce knew he wanted to come back to Baltimore.

news

Former Ravens Equipment Manager Ed Carroll Recognized in Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is launching the 'Awards of Excellence' program to recognize significant contributors to the game.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising