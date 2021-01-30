Ravens Sign Jordan Richards to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have signed veteran safety Jordan Richards to a one-year deal, keeping a key special teams player and solidifying the team's defensive back depth with a reported budget-friendly contract.
Ricards, 28, played in all 16 games last season and nine in 2019 after joining the Ravens from the New England Patriots. He saw only 15 defensive snaps last year, but 79 percent of Baltimore's special teams snaps.
The Ravens have a couple other veteran special teams anchors who are pending unrestricted free agents, including safety Anthony Levine Sr. and wide receiver Chris Moore.
Baltimore had Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott as its starting safeties throughout the year. Clark played every single defensive snap (1,065) and Elliott played 98 percent (1,046). The Ravens' only other safety under contract would have been Nigel Warrior, who did not see any action as an undrafted rookie.