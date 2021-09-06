Ravens Sign Josh Bynes to Practice Squad

Sep 06, 2021 at 12:53 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090621-Bynes
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Josh Bynes

Josh Bynes is back for his third run in Baltimore, as he was signed to the Ravens' practice squad Monday.

Bynes, 32, is entering his 11th season in the NFL and will provide valuable veteran depth behind the Ravens' four inside linebackers of Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Chris Board and Kristian Welch.

The Ravens lost veteran linebacker L.J. Fort to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, so Bynes helps to fill that void while not taking up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Bynes joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Auburn in 2011 and made the final tackle in Super Bowl XLVII. He played three seasons in Baltimore, three in Detroit and two in Arizona before rejoining the Ravens in 2019. He started seven games that year.

Last offseason, Bynes signed a free-agent deal with Cincinnati, where he started all 16 games and made a career-high 99 tackles.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Record Predictions for Division Foes

With Week 1 about to begin, predictions for the 2021 season are rolling in. Here's what some pundits expect in the AFC North, viewed by many as the toughest division in the NFL. 
news

Late for Work 9/6: Ravens' Front Office Is Hoarding Draft Capital 

The Ravens have 10 picks in next year's draft. James Proche is fined for taunting, despite no penalty. Odafe Oweh got the rookies' lowest PFF grade in the preseason.
news

Cover Story - Once A Raven

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens gambled and won with their roster maneuvers. Jimmy Smith's injury is one to watch. The Ravens' development program was on full display. 
news

Late for Work 9/3: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Most Unstoppable Player of All Time' If His Passing Improves

Pundits expect the Ravens and Browns to battle for supremacy in the AFC North. The Raiders sign veteran linebacker K.J. Wright ahead of season opener against Ravens. Rex Ryan and Bart Scott are reuniting to host a podcast.
news

After Hard But Rewarding Camp, Daelin Hayes Looks to Make Impact

Showing his potential to be a versatile asset as a rookie outside linebacker, Daelin Hayes is soaking up knowledge and making his presence felt.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

Jaylon Ferguson won a spot with his physical edge-setting. Ja'Wuan James is progressing, return still possible. John Harbaugh isn't concerned about his special teams unit.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Pernell McPhee

Baltimore brought back the veteran outside linebacker after placing a couple players on injured reserve.
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Predict Ravens Offense Will Get Off to a Slow Start

The Ravens receive no love from a panel of NFL.com analysts in their individual awards predictions. Baltimore reportedly plans to sign inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad.
news

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to Injured Reserve; Sign Eric Tomlinson 

The Ravens moved two young wide receivers to the Reserve/Injured, list, while signing blocking tight end Eric Tomlinson.
news

Ty'Son Williams Wants to Make Most of Opportunity

After making the 53-man roster with a physical running style, Ty'Son Williams is eager to make his contribution to the NFL's top rushing attack.
Find The Codes
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising