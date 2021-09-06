Ravens Sign Josh Bynes to Practice Squad

Josh Bynes is back for his third run in Baltimore, as he was signed to the Ravens' practice squad Monday.

Bynes, 32, is entering his 11th season in the NFL and will provide valuable veteran depth behind the Ravens' four inside linebackers of Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Chris Board and Kristian Welch.

The Ravens lost veteran linebacker L.J. Fort to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, so Bynes helps to fill that void while not taking up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Bynes joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Auburn in 2011 and made the final tackle in Super Bowl XLVII. He played three seasons in Baltimore, three in Detroit and two in Arizona before rejoining the Ravens in 2019. He started seven games that year.