Monday, May 04, 2020 04:14 PM

Press Release: Ravens Sign LB Ryan, Three Rookie Free Agents

Tom Valente

Public Relations Manager

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday signed free agent LB Jake Ryan and three rookie free agents, WR Michael Dereus, C Sean Pollard and OLB Chauncey Rivers, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

JAKE RYAN

Linebacker – Michigan

6-2, 240

• A five-year veteran, Ryan has appeared in 43 games (27 starts), recording 206 tackles (120 solo), 1 sack, 3 PD, 2 FRs and 1 FF…Played for the Green Bay Packers (2015-18) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019)

• While with the Jaguars, missed the first 11 games of 2019 recovering from a knee injury and ultimately played in two games for the entire season, exclusively on special teams…Finished the season on Injured Reserve (hamstring)

• In 2017, appeared in a career-high 15 games (12 starts) for the Packers, totaling 79 tackles (50 solo), 1 sack, 1 FF and 1 FR

• In 2016, posted a career-high 81 tackles (49 solo) for Green Bay

• Started all five playoff games of his career…In 2016, tallied 20 tackles (15 solo) and 3 PD in three postseason contests, helping the Packers reach the NFC Championship

MICHAEL DEREUS

Wide Receiver – Georgetown

5-11, 207

• Over his four-year career at Georgetown (2016-19), played in 40 games (30 starts) and registered 115 receptions for 1,879 yards and 13 TDs

• Started all 11 games as a senior, earning first-team All-Patriot League honors after posting 41 receptions for a team-high 726 yards and 5 TDs...Surpassed 100 receiving yards twice, with 149 against Fordham and 155 at Lehigh

SEAN POLLARD

Center – Clemson

6-5, 322

• Played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his career, taking reps at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span (2016-19) in which the Tigers went 55-4…Clemson, which won four ACC titles, made four College Football Playoff appearances and won two national championships during his collegiate career

• Two-time second-team All-ACC selection (2018-19)…Also earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a sophomore in 2017…Became the 17th player in Clemson history to earn at least three selections to the All-ACC Academic Team (2017-19)

• Started all 15 games at center as a team captain for the Tigers in 2019, helping the team finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and set a school record with 528.7 yards per game (fifth in the nation)

CHAUNCEY RIVERS

Outside Linebacker – Mississippi State

6-2, 262

• Appeared in 26 career games (13 starts) at DE for Mississippi State, totaling 67 tackles (32 solo), 15 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 3 PD and 1 FF

• As a senior, moved into a starting role at strong-side DE and earned AP All-SEC second-team honors…Led all Mississippi State D-linemen with 43 tackles (24 solo), 8 TFL and 5 sacks…Logged at least a half-TFL in eight different games and registered at least 1 sack in four separate contests

