Press Release: Ravens Sign LB Ryan, Three Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday signed free agent LB Jake Ryan and three rookie free agents, WR Michael Dereus, C Sean Pollard and OLB Chauncey Rivers, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

JAKE RYAN

Linebacker – Michigan

6-2, 240

• A five-year veteran, Ryan has appeared in 43 games (27 starts), recording 206 tackles (120 solo), 1 sack, 3 PD, 2 FRs and 1 FF…Played for the Green Bay Packers (2015-18) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019)

• While with the Jaguars, missed the first 11 games of 2019 recovering from a knee injury and ultimately played in two games for the entire season, exclusively on special teams…Finished the season on Injured Reserve (hamstring)

• In 2017, appeared in a career-high 15 games (12 starts) for the Packers, totaling 79 tackles (50 solo), 1 sack, 1 FF and 1 FR

• In 2016, posted a career-high 81 tackles (49 solo) for Green Bay

• Started all five playoff games of his career…In 2016, tallied 20 tackles (15 solo) and 3 PD in three postseason contests, helping the Packers reach the NFC Championship

MICHAEL DEREUS

Wide Receiver – Georgetown

5-11, 207

• Over his four-year career at Georgetown (2016-19), played in 40 games (30 starts) and registered 115 receptions for 1,879 yards and 13 TDs

• Started all 11 games as a senior, earning first-team All-Patriot League honors after posting 41 receptions for a team-high 726 yards and 5 TDs...Surpassed 100 receiving yards twice, with 149 against Fordham and 155 at Lehigh

SEAN POLLARD

Center – Clemson

6-5, 322

• Played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his career, taking reps at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span (2016-19) in which the Tigers went 55-4…Clemson, which won four ACC titles, made four College Football Playoff appearances and won two national championships during his collegiate career

• Two-time second-team All-ACC selection (2018-19)…Also earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a sophomore in 2017…Became the 17th player in Clemson history to earn at least three selections to the All-ACC Academic Team (2017-19)

• Started all 15 games at center as a team captain for the Tigers in 2019, helping the team finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and set a school record with 528.7 yards per game (fifth in the nation)

CHAUNCEY RIVERS

Outside Linebacker – Mississippi State

6-2, 262

• Appeared in 26 career games (13 starts) at DE for Mississippi State, totaling 67 tackles (32 solo), 15 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 3 PD and 1 FF