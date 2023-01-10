Ravens Sign Nick Boyle to Practice Squad

Jan 10, 2023 at 04:02 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011023-Kolar
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Nick Boyle

Veteran tight end Nick Boyle has been signed to the practice squad after being waived on Saturday.

A fifth-round pick from Delaware in 2015, Boyle was a critical piece of the offense for multiple seasons as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends.

A major knee injury in 2020 impacted Boyle's career, and he appeared sparingly in 12 games this season, playing in a total of 108 snaps on special teams and 61 offensive snaps.

Harbaugh raised the possibility of Boyle rejoining the team at his weekly Monday press conference.

"Nick is a guy that's been here for a long time, and we've been through a lot," Harbaugh said. "Nick is playing good football; even this year, he's played a lot of football. So, it was a roster move that we had to make. We have some options with that, in terms of bringing him back, or possibly the practice squad, things like that. So, I would still say that Nick's still in our plans."

In another roster move, defensive tackle Christian Ringo was terminated from the practice squad.

