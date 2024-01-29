Ravens Sign Nine Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The end to the Ravens' season starts the offseason rebuilding process.
The Ravens signed nine players to reserve/future contracts Monday:
- G Tykeem Doss
- G Tashawn Manning
- DB Christian Matthew
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- LB Josh Ross
- DT Bravvion Roy
- WR Sean Ryan
- TE Scotty Washington
- RB Owen Wright
They all spent time on the Ravens' practice squad this season with some, such as Matthew and Washington, being late additions.
Ross was activated for three games this season, then again for both playoff games, to contribute on special teams. He was part of the unit that sprung Tylan Wallace for a game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams.