Ravens Sign QB Matt Schaub

Mar 31, 2015 at 03:00 AM

RAVENS SIGN QB MATT SCHAUB

The Baltimore Ravens have signed 11-year veteran QB Matt Schaub to a one-year contract, general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Tuesday.

*Schaub is immediately flying back to the West Coast from Baltimore, and the Ravens will make him available via conference call at some point tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. *

Seeing action in 139 games (90 starts), Schaub, 33, has thrown for 24,311 yards, 130 touchdowns and 86 interceptions (89.5 passer rating) during his career. The two-time Pro Bowl honoree (2009 and 2012) has completed 63.9 percent of his passes (2,040 of 3,191) while compiling 66 regular season victories as a starter.

Schaub has played for the Atlanta Falcons (2004-06), Houston Texans (2007-13) and the Oakland Raiders (2014). While with Houston in 2009, he set career highs in passing yards (an NFL-best 4,770), passing touchdowns (29), completion percentage (67.9) and passer rating (98.6). 

A 2004 third-round draft choice for Atlanta, Schaub has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in three separate seasons (2009, 2010 and 2012 – all with the Texans). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

