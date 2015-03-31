RAVENS SIGN QB MATT SCHAUB

The Baltimore Ravens have signed 11-year veteran QB Matt Schaub to a one-year contract, general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Tuesday.

*Schaub is immediately flying back to the West Coast from Baltimore, and the Ravens will make him available via conference call at some point tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. *

Seeing action in 139 games (90 starts), Schaub, 33, has thrown for 24,311 yards, 130 touchdowns and 86 interceptions (89.5 passer rating) during his career. The two-time Pro Bowl honoree (2009 and 2012) has completed 63.9 percent of his passes (2,040 of 3,191) while compiling 66 regular season victories as a starter.

Schaub has played for the Atlanta Falcons (2004-06), Houston Texans (2007-13) and the Oakland Raiders (2014). While with Houston in 2009, he set career highs in passing yards (an NFL-best 4,770), passing touchdowns (29), completion percentage (67.9) and passer rating (98.6).