Ravens Sign Quarterback Thaddeus Lewis, Waive Dustin Vaughan





The Ravens have improved their backup quarterback situation, signing veteran Thaddeus Lewis and waiving Dustin Vaughan.

Lewis will step in as the team's No. 3 quarterback and No. 2 right now. With Joe Flacco (back) still out of practice, Ryan Mallett has been taking all the first-team reps in training camp and preseason.

Lewis is entering his seventh NFL season. Originally undrafted in 2010 out of Duke, Lewis started five games for the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

That season, he threw for 1,092 yards, tossed four touchdowns and had three interceptions, good for a solid 81.0 quarterback rating. Lewis struggled with ball security, however, fumbling seven times.

Lewis hasn't played in any regular-season games since 2013. He spent last year on injured reserve with the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a knee injury. Lewis impressed the Ravens in a workout Sunday, which was key as he's coming back from the knee injury.

"Man alive! It looks like he is fully recovered from the knee," Offensive Coordiantor Marty Mornhinweg said. "He has a big arm, it looks like he is really accurate. You can tell he has some experience under his belt. He is a really smart young man as well, and then he has some movement ability. He had a heck of a workout, and then he practiced pretty well today."

The Ravens are Lewis' sixth team in seven seasons, following the St. Louis Rams (2010), Cleveland Browns (2011-2012), Buffalo Bills (2013), Houston Texans (2014), Philadelphia Eagles (2015) and 49ers (2016).