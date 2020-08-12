Ravens Sign Returner Kenjon Barner

Aug 12, 2020 at 09:22 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081220-Barner
Rusty Costanza/AP Photos
RB Kenjon Barner

There is competition to handle the Ravens punt/kickoff return duties this season, and another candidate has emerged.

Baltimore has signed veteran running back/returner Kenjon Barner, who played with the Atlanta Falcons last season. Barner averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return and 7.6 yards on 35 punt returns, including a 78-yard punt return touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Barner has explosive speed, but ball security was an issue in Atlanta where he muffed four punts. He is expected to compete for the punt return role with rookie wide receiver James Proche, a sixth-round pick who returned punts in college at SMU. Veteran wideout Willie Snead IV is also in the mix.

"It's James' role to win and he's got to go win it," Harbaugh said Friday. "I believe he's up for the challenge, he's the man for the job."

Barner, rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay, running back Justice Hill and wide receiver Chris Moore could all be in the mix to return kickoffs.

The Ravens already have a deep running back rotation with Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Hill, so Barner is not expected to be competing for a role in the backfield barring injuries. The seven-year NFL veteran had just four carries for 28 yards with Atlanta in 2019.

Related Content

DE Calais Campbell
news

Mailbag: Which New Raven Makes the Biggest Impact?

Does adding Kenjon Barner affect the running backs and James Proche II? Which position group could get slimmer with keeping more running backs?
QB Lamar Jackson on Sports Illustrated Cover
news

Late for Work 8/12: Lamar Jackson Makes the Cover of Sports Illustrated 

What does Daylon Mack's release mean for the rookie defensive linemen? How the defensive backs are crucial to the pass rush. Mark Andrews is one of the Ravens' most indispensable players.
GM Eric DeCosta
news

Eisenberg: It's Not Sexy, But Depth Is a Huge Factor in 2020

Which teams are best able to handle increased subtraction due to coronavirus? The answer to that question might spell the difference between winning and losing.
LB Patrick Queen
news

With No Preseason Games, Practices Will Answer Many Questions

For players competing for starting jobs and roster spots, August practices have never been more important. 
S Earl Thomas III lifts weights
news

Late for Work 8/11: Earl Thomas III Looks to Be in Top Shape, Ready for Big Year

The Ravens are ranked No. 1 in under-25 talent by Football Outsiders. Marcus Peters and the Ravens defense as a whole are projected to lead the league in interceptions.
RB Bronson Rechsteiner
news

Ravens Waive Undrafted Fullback Bronson Rechsteiner

Bronson Reichsteiner, whose father and uncle made their mark as professional wrestlers, has been waived by the Ravens. 
T Ronnie Stanley
news

Ravens Are Committed to Long-Term Change on Social Justice

Former and current Ravens picked 28 programs to receive $1 million from the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens.
TE Mark Andrews
news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Sets Sights on Being NFL's Best Tight End

Mark Andrews looks to be an improved blocker. Ronnie Stanley talks contract and added leadership role. Squaring off in practice will benefit Stanley and Calais Campbell.
Browns WR Jarvis Landry
news

Around the AFC North: Jarvis Landry Is Back From Hip Surgery

Bengals are reportedly close to signing Mike Daniels. Will rookie Chase Claypool be the latest draft gem at wide receiver for the Steelers?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Ravens Announce Distribution of $1 Million in Social Justice Donations

The funds support Baltimore-area social justice reform programs. The 28 organizations were chosen by a committee of current and former Ravens players.
Ravens Productions Hauls in Another Seven Emmy Awards
news

Ravens Productions Hauls in Another Seven Emmy Awards

The Ravens won with a variety of content after getting 11 nominations this year.

Advertising