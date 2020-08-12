Ravens Sign Returner Kenjon Barner

Barner has explosive speed, but ball security was an issue in Atlanta where he muffed four punts. He is expected to compete for the punt return role with rookie wide receiver James Proche, a sixth-round pick who returned punts in college at SMU. Veteran wideout Willie Snead IV is also in the mix.

"It's James' role to win and he's got to go win it," Harbaugh said Friday. "I believe he's up for the challenge, he's the man for the job."

Barner, rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay, running back Justice Hill and wide receiver Chris Moore could all be in the mix to return kickoffs.