Ravens Sign Running Back Corey Clement

With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards starting training camp on the PUP list, the Ravens added another running back to the roster.

The Ravens officially signed veteran Corey Clement Tuesday morning, the day before training camp practices begin.

Clement had 14 yards on 33 carries as a backup with the Cowboys last season. Undrafted in 2017, Clement spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had his best season as a rookie in 2017 with 74 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns as part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning team. In the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots, Clement had four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The 27-year-old Clement has gained 795 yards during his career, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.