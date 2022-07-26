Ravens Sign Running Back Corey Clement

Jul 26, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072622-Reports
Laurence Kesterson/AP Photos
Dallas Cowboys running back Corey Clement plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.

With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards starting training camp on the PUP list, the Ravens added another running back to the roster.

The Ravens officially signed veteran Corey Clement Tuesday morning, the day before training camp practices begin.

Clement had 14 yards on 33 carries as a backup with the Cowboys last season. Undrafted in 2017, Clement spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had his best season as a rookie in 2017 with 74 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns as part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning team. In the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots, Clement had four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The 27-year-old Clement has gained 795 yards during his career, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Baltimore's running back group for also includes sixth-round pick Tyler Badie, Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Nate McCrary.

