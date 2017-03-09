Ravens Sign Running Back Danny Woodhead

The Ravens have signed running back Danny Woodhead to a three-year deal.

The team officially announced the deal after the opening of free agency Thursday evening.

Adding Woodhead would bring another element to Baltimore's offense, which is especially helpful after the departure of Swiss Army knife fullback Kyle Juszczyk and four-game suspension of Kenneth Dixon.

No contract details have been reported, but Woodhead would likely come at a much cheaper price than Juszczyk (four years, $21 million). Woodhead isn't a lead blocker like Juszczyk, but has done more as a receiver and runner.

Woodhead, 32, missed nearly all of last season after tearing his ACL in Week 2, but is reportedly fully healthy and ready to go in 2017.

When he was healthy in 2015, Woodhead posted 98 carries for 336 yards and three touchdowns, and 80 receptions for 755 yards and six scores.

The 5-foot-8, 200-pound jack-of-all-trades has 503 career rushing attempts for 2,182 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He's caught 267 passes for 2,498 yards and 17 scores.

Woodhead has consistently been a matchup problem for defenses during his time with the New England Patriots (2010-2012) and San Diego Chargers (2013-2016). He played with Ravens safety Eric Weddle in San Diego, and the pair were well-known workout warriors together.