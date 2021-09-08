Ravens Sign Running Back Trenton Cannon to 53-Man Roster

Sep 08, 2021 at 12:57 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090821-Trenton
Zach Bolinger/AP Photos
RB Trenton Cannon

While Baltimore added Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad, they also signed running back Trenton Cannon to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

Cannon, 27, doesn't have Pro Bowls on his resume like Bell, but he helps fill an immediate need after the season-ending Achilles tear suffered by Justice Hill. Hill was officially waived/injured, opening up a spot for Cannon. If Hill passes through waivers, he can go on the Ravens' injured reserve list.

Hill was a valuable member of the Ravens' special teams units and Cannon played 40 percent of the special teams snaps for the Carolina Panthers last season. He can also serve as the No. 3 running back behind Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams for the time being.

The Ravens could eventually call Bell up from the practice squad to play in games, but it doesn't have to happen immediately. For example, Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant last year and kept him on the practice squad for weeks before he moved up to the 53-man roster.

Cannon was also a kick returner for the Panthers last season, making 10 returns for 298 yards, including a 98-yarder that he nearly took to the end zone. The Ravens already have Devin Duvernay as their primary kick returner but Cannon adds depth there and likely, more importantly, on kick/punt coverage.

Offensively, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Cannon only has 48 rushes for 146 yards and one touchdown over his three seasons. A sixth-round pick out of Virginia State, he flashed as a receiver in his rookie year with 17 catches for 144 yards.

Cannon was released by the Panthers after they claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers last week.

The Ravens also signed defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, the son of former Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, to their practice squad. McKenzie played his college ball at Tennessee and was drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He spent time with Seattle and Cincinnati last season.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Pass More Early This Season?

Will Ben Cleveland be the Week 1 starter? Why wasn't Todd Gurley given a workout?
news

Late for Work 9/8: Here's Where Ravens Sit in Week 1 Power Rankings 

The Ravens' run-first approach could be exactly what Le'Veon Bell needs. Expectations for Justin Madubuike reach top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Is 2021 the end of the Ravens' Super Bowl window?
news

Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed veteran running back Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad, with the expectation that he will eventually join the 53-man roster.
news

Mark Andrews Sees Potential to Take His Game Higher

Excited about the weapons Baltimore has added, Mark Andrews enters this season with a great attitude, a new contract and the potential to have his best season. 
news

Lional Dalton Has a Message Following Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

The former Ravens defensive tackle is recuperating in the Baltimore area after getting surgery on Aug. 27.
news

Eisenberg: I'm Tired of Talking About Injuries

You'd think the Ravens' season was about to veer off a cliff and effectively end before it begins. But that's not the case, not at all.
news

Late for Work 9/7: What Lamar Jackson's Critics Are Overlooking in the 'Figuring Him Out' Debate 

Reaction to Mark Andrews' contract extension. The Ravens reportedly worked out Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman after Justice Hill suffered a season-ending injury.
news

Ravens Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension With Mark Andrews

Baltimore's Pro Bowl tight end reportedly gets $56 million, making him the third-highest paid tight end in average salary.
news

News & Notes: Kevin Zeitler Returns to Practice

The Ravens have been dominant in Week 1 under John Harbaugh. Raiders tight end Darren Waller, an ex-Raven, is a matchup nightmare. Baltimore has been studying Raiders videotape for months.
news

Now 100-Percent Healthy, Marquise Brown Expects to Hit the Ground Running

Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's totally healthy after missing almost all of training camp with a hamstring injury.
news

Around the AFC North: Record Predictions for Division Foes

With Week 1 about to begin, predictions for the 2021 season are rolling in. Here's what some pundits expect in the AFC North, viewed by many as the toughest division in the NFL. 
Find The Codes
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising