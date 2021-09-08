Ravens Sign Running Back Trenton Cannon to 53-Man Roster

While Baltimore added Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad, they also signed running back Trenton Cannon to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

Cannon, 27, doesn't have Pro Bowls on his resume like Bell, but he helps fill an immediate need after the season-ending Achilles tear suffered by Justice Hill. Hill was officially waived/injured, opening up a spot for Cannon. If Hill passes through waivers, he can go on the Ravens' injured reserve list.

Hill was a valuable member of the Ravens' special teams units and Cannon played 40 percent of the special teams snaps for the Carolina Panthers last season. He can also serve as the No. 3 running back behind Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams for the time being.

The Ravens could eventually call Bell up from the practice squad to play in games, but it doesn't have to happen immediately. For example, Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant last year and kept him on the practice squad for weeks before he moved up to the 53-man roster.