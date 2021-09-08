Ravens Sign Running Back Trenton Cannon to 53-Man Roster

While Baltimore added Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad, they also signed running back Trenton Cannon to the 53-man roster Wednesday.
Cannon, 27, doesn't have Pro Bowls on his resume like Bell, but he helps fill an immediate need after the season-ending Achilles tear suffered by Justice Hill. Hill was officially waived/injured, opening up a spot for Cannon. If Hill passes through waivers, he can go on the Ravens' injured reserve list.
Hill was a valuable member of the Ravens' special teams units and Cannon played 40 percent of the special teams snaps for the Carolina Panthers last season. He can also serve as the No. 3 running back behind Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams for the time being.
The Ravens could eventually call Bell up from the practice squad to play in games, but it doesn't have to happen immediately. For example, Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant last year and kept him on the practice squad for weeks before he moved up to the 53-man roster.
Cannon was also a kick returner for the Panthers last season, making 10 returns for 298 yards, including a 98-yarder that he nearly took to the end zone. The Ravens already have Devin Duvernay as their primary kick returner but Cannon adds depth there and likely, more importantly, on kick/punt coverage.
Offensively, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Cannon only has 48 rushes for 146 yards and one touchdown over his three seasons. A sixth-round pick out of Virginia State, he flashed as a receiver in his rookie year with 17 catches for 144 yards.
Cannon was released by the Panthers after they claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers last week.
The Ravens also signed defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, the son of former Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, to their practice squad. McKenzie played his college ball at Tennessee and was drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He spent time with Seattle and Cincinnati last season.