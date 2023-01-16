Ravens Sign Six Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Jan 16, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011623-Bridges-Nichols
Joey Pulone/Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) WR Shemar Bridges & DT Rayshad Nichols

The Ravens signed six players to reserve/future deals Monday, the day following their playoff exit.

Baltimore inked the following players:

  1. WR Shemar Bridges
  2. DB Bopete Keyes
  3. LB Jeremiah Moon
  4. DT Rayshad Nichols
  5. G John Simpson
  6. WR Mike Thomas

Nichols was called up from the practice squad for one game this season, playing 15 snaps in the Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made four tackles.

Bridges rejoined the team late in the season after the undrafted rookie had a strong summer. Moon was also an undrafted rookie who spent the year on the practice squad.

Simpson, Keyes and Thomas were more veteran late-season additions to the practice squad who have more NFL game experience. Thomas will be entering his eighth year in the NFL. Simpson started 21 games over three seasons with the Raiders.

