Ravens Sign Six Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens signed six players to reserve/future deals Monday, the day following their playoff exit.

Baltimore inked the following players:

WR Shemar Bridges DB Bopete Keyes LB Jeremiah Moon DT Rayshad Nichols G John Simpson WR Mike Thomas

Nichols was called up from the practice squad for one game this season, playing 15 snaps in the Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made four tackles.

Bridges rejoined the team late in the season after the undrafted rookie had a strong summer. Moon was also an undrafted rookie who spent the year on the practice squad.