Ravens Sign Tarik Black, Dontay Demus Jr. to Practice Squad

Sep 26, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092623trans
Shawn Hubbard / Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Dontay Demus Jr., WR Tarik Black

The Ravens added two wide receivers to the practice squad Tuesday who were with them during training camp and the preseason.

Tarik Black and Dontay Demus Jr. were signed, adding depth to a position where the Ravens have been hit by injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) did not play in Sunday's loss to the Colts and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) didn't finish the game. Tylan Wallace was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering a hamstring injury against Indianapolis.

The Ravens still have Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay and their tight ends, led by Mark Andrews, all healthy and ready to catch passes from Lamar Jackson, but Wallace's move to IR puts a key special teams player on the shelf.

Black had some strong days during training camp and had one catch for five yards during the preseason. Undrafted out of Texas in 2021, Black appeared in one NFL game with the Jets in 2021, making two catches for 10 yards.

Demus is a University of Maryland product who was undrafted in April, but he has come back from a major knee/leg injury suffered in 2021. He flashed in the final preseason game, catching two passes for 86 yards, including a spectacular grab between two defenders.

The Ravens have two other wide receivers on the practice squad, Laquon Treadwell and Sean Ryan. To make room for Black and Demus, guard Kyle Fuller and tight end/fullback Ben Mason were released from the practice squad. Mason, a Ravens fifth-round pick in 2021, spent all of last season on the practice squad.

