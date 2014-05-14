Ravens Sign Three Draft Picks





UPDATE: Baltimore announced the signing of seventh-round wide receiver Michael Campanaro on Thursday afternoon.

The Ravens are moving swiftly to sign their draft picks.

Baltimore officially inked three on Wednesday: third-round tight end Crockett Gillmore, fifth-round center/guard John Urschel and sixth-round quarterback Keith Wenning.

The terms of the deals are not released by the team.

Gilmore finished his collegiate career with 111 catches for 1,308 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while starting 36 of 37 games played. He should slide in as the Ravens' No. 3 tight end behind Dennis Pitta and Owen Daniels.

Urschel appeared in 40 career games at Penn State, starting every contest at right guard since the beginning of his junior season. The team captain was given the Campbell Trophy as the NCAA's top scholar-athlete. He likely will compete for reserve center and guard spots.

Wenning set Ball State career records for touchdown passes (92), passing yards (11,402), completions (1,035) and attempts (1,642). He finished his career with the fourth-most touchdown passes and sixth-most passing yards in Mid-American Conference history. He is slated as the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback.

The Ravens have six more draft picks to officially sign, and will likely try to do so before rookie camp begins Friday.