Ravens Sign Two Offensive Tackles to Practice Squad

The Ravens signed two offensive tackles to their practice squad, David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Sharpe was a Raiders fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Florida, who spent last year with Washington primarily as a backup right tackle. He started two games in 2020 but was released during this year's final roster cuts. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound blocker has six career starts in four seasons.

Jones-Smith was undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2018 and has been on practice squads with several teams, most recently the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.