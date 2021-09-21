Ravens Sign Two Offensive Tackles to Practice Squad

Sep 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM
092121-Transcations
Left: T David Sharpe; Right: T Jaryd Jones-Smith

The Ravens signed two offensive tackles to their practice squad, David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Sharpe was a Raiders fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Florida, who spent last year with Washington primarily as a backup right tackle. He started two games in 2020 but was released during this year's final roster cuts. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound blocker has six career starts in four seasons.

Jones-Smith was undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2018 and has been on practice squads with several teams, most recently the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

Two players were released from the practice squad, linebacker Blake Gallagher and offensive tackle Foster Sarell.

