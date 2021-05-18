Ravens Sign Undrafted Kicker Jake Verity

Verity had spectacular 2018 and 2019 seasons in which he put a combined 43 of his 50 field-goal attempts (86%) through the uprights. He connected on all but one of his 61 extra-point attempts during that span.

Verity had a tougher 2020 season in which he connected on 14 of 21 field-goal attempts (66.6%) and hit 30 of 31 extra points.

The Ravens have been a kicking factory for young, undrafted kickers. Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history who came to Baltimore in 2012, tops the list, which also includes Robbie Gould, Graham Gano, Stephen Hauschka and Wil Lutz.

Baltimore also groomed Kaare Vedvik in 2018 and 2019 before trading him to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Vedvik was waived three weeks later and bounced to several other NFL teams the past couple years. Last month, he was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.