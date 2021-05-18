Ravens Sign Undrafted Kicker Jake Verity

May 18, 2021 at 02:51 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051821-Verity
Jacob Kupferman/AP Photos
K Jake Verity

Do the Ravens have their next kicker project? Baltimore signed Jake Verity Tuesday after he went undrafted.

Verity was one of the nation's top kickers throughout his career at East Carolina. He decided to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Verity left the school as the all-time leader in points scored and one of the best kickers in Pirate history. He posted 352 total points, including 74 made field goals (75.5%) and 130 extra points (97.7%).

He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top college kicker, after the 2019 season and was on the 2020 watch list.

Verity had spectacular 2018 and 2019 seasons in which he put a combined 43 of his 50 field-goal attempts (86%) through the uprights. He connected on all but one of his 61 extra-point attempts during that span.

Verity had a tougher 2020 season in which he connected on 14 of 21 field-goal attempts (66.6%) and hit 30 of 31 extra points.

The Ravens have been a kicking factory for young, undrafted kickers. Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history who came to Baltimore in 2012, tops the list, which also includes Robbie Gould, Graham Gano, Stephen Hauschka and Wil Lutz.

Baltimore also groomed Kaare Vedvik in 2018 and 2019 before trading him to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Vedvik was waived three weeks later and bounced to several other NFL teams the past couple years. Last month, he was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

Baltimore almost always carries two kickers throughout the summer to ease the work on Tucker's leg and give Special Teams Coach Randy Brown a chance to develop more young talent.

