Ravens Sign Undrafted Rookie QB Dayne Crist





The Ravens added quarterback Dayne Crist to their class of undrafted free agent rookies Wednesday.

Crist is the fourth quarterback on the roster behind Joe Flacco, Tyrod Taylor and Caleb Hanie. Baltimore had an opening because it cut undrafted rookie Southeast Louisiana quarterback Nathan Stanley after rookie minicamp.

Crist is a 6-foot-4, 239-pounder who transferred from Notre Dame to Kansas before his senior year.

Despite the move, he was named one of the Jayhawks' three team captains. He's a mobile quarterback who often threw on the move in the Jayhawks system.

Crist threw for 1,313 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. He had his best season as a sophomore at Notre Dame, posting 2,033 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.