Ravens Sign Undrafted Rookie QB Dayne Crist

May 15, 2013 at 09:00 AM
15_DayneCrist_news.jpg


The Ravens added quarterback Dayne Crist to their class of undrafted free agent rookies Wednesday.

Crist is the fourth quarterback on the roster behind Joe Flacco, Tyrod Taylor and Caleb Hanie. Baltimore had an opening because it cut undrafted rookie Southeast Louisiana quarterback Nathan Stanley after rookie minicamp.

Crist is a 6-foot-4, 239-pounder who transferred from Notre Dame to Kansas before his senior year.

Despite the move, he was named one of the Jayhawks' three team captains. He's a mobile quarterback who often threw on the move in the Jayhawks system.

Crist threw for 1,313 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. He had his best season as a sophomore at Notre Dame, posting 2,033 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Crist was named the Most Valuable Player of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl all-star game after completing 7 of 10 passes for 61 yards and one touchdown and rushing for another score.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Cleveland Eats Squirrel, And He Has the Stories to Prove It

The Ravens' new rookie offensive lineman is known as "Big Country" and he lives up to the nickname.
news

Calais Campbell on Ravens' Backloaded Schedule: 'That's Heavyweight Battle Time'

Baltimore will play five AFC North games over the final seven weeks as the final stretch presents the schedule's biggest challenge.
news

LaVar Ball, Shooter McGavin Among Cameo Celebrities Who Announce Ravens' 2021 Schedule

Prankster General Manager Eric DeCosta got Kevin from "The Office" to bring along some of his celeb friends to announce the schedule to John Harbaugh.
news

Mailbag: Anything New on a Pass Rusher Landing in Baltimore?

Who will lead the team in sacks? Who could be a dark horse instant impact rookie? Will James Proche II make the team?
news

Four Reasons Why the Ravens Have the NFL's Second-Toughest Schedule

With opponents' combined winning percentage from 2020 at .563, the Ravens have the NFL's second-toughest 2021 schedule.
news

Why the Ravens Don't View Odafe Oweh As a Boom-Or-Bust Prospect

The Ravens see a high floor with first-round edge rusher Odafe Oweh because of the way he plays against the run.
news

What Mink Thinks: How Eric DeCosta Played 'The Game' to Perfection

General Manager Eric DeCosta caught a lot of attention for his 'insulted' comments. But did they end up helping to land Rashod Bateman?
news

What Mink Thinks: Reviewing the Orlando Brown Jr. Trade

With the draft in the rear-view mirror and the Ravens' free-agency replacement found, we have a better idea of the players exchanged.
news

Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

First-round pick Odafe Oweh will wear No. 99, which was the same number worn by Matthew Judon.
news

Alejandro Villanueva Was Motivated By a Chance to Face His Former Steelers

New Ravens right tackle Alejandro Villanueva said his focus is on learning a new playbook, but he is looking forward to facing his former team.
news

Mailbag: What Will Be the Starting Offensive Line?

How much Rashod Bateman will we see given the addition of Sammy Watkins? Who's the odd man out if keeping six wide receivers? Could Hayden Hurst return to Baltimore?
news

How COVID-19 Affected the Ravens' 2021 Draft Strategy

Baltimore preferred players from big schools who 'live like a Raven' and put more weight on 2019 production.
Advertising