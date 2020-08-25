Ravens Sign Wide Receiver and Punter

The Ravens have filled two open spots on their 80-man roster with wide receiver DeAndrew White and punter Johnny Townsend.

White was undrafted out of Alabama in 2015 and has played in 16 career NFL games. The Ravens are his sixth team, joining the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. He played in 10 games with the Panthers last season, making four catches for 51 yards.

The Ravens were short-handed at wide receiver in practice without Chris Moore (finger) and Antoine Wesley (shoulder/IR).

Townsend was a fifth-round pick out of Florida in 2018 by the Oakland Raiders. He was waived after one season in which he averaged 43.2 yards per punt with a net of 38.3 yards.

Townsend can help take some work off Sam Koch's plate during training camp after undrafted rookie Dom Maggio was waived earlier this month.