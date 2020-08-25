Ravens Sign Wide Receiver and Punter

Aug 25, 2020 at 10:52 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082520-White-Townsend
Ryan Kang/Evan Pinkus/AP Photos
Left: WR DeAndrew White; Right: P Johnny Townsend

The Ravens have filled two open spots on their 80-man roster with wide receiver DeAndrew White and punter Johnny Townsend.

White was undrafted out of Alabama in 2015 and has played in 16 career NFL games. The Ravens are his sixth team, joining the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. He played in 10 games with the Panthers last season, making four catches for 51 yards.

The Ravens were short-handed at wide receiver in practice without Chris Moore (finger) and Antoine Wesley (shoulder/IR).

Townsend was a fifth-round pick out of Florida in 2018 by the Oakland Raiders. He was waived after one season in which he averaged 43.2 yards per punt with a net of 38.3 yards.

Townsend can help take some work off Sam Koch's plate during training camp after undrafted rookie Dom Maggio was waived earlier this month.

"We have to have numbers for practice," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "Right now, we're a little lighter than we want to be for practice. We have to adjust practice accordingly, which we did today, and we'll continue to do. We've got plenty of reps for the guys that we have out there. The guys are working really hard."

Related Content

CB Tavon Young
news

News & Notes: Tavon Young's Return Is Like 'Another First-Round Draft Pick'

John Harbaugh expects a big season from Tyus Bowser. Inside linebacker Chris Board has 'vastly improved.' Derek Wolfe feels 'finally home.'
ILB Otaro Alaka takes on RB Justice Hill
news

Practice Report: Highly Competitive Day in Pads

The Ravens returned to pads Tuesday, the intensity was high, and several players had strong showings including James Proche II and Tavon Young.
S DeShon Elliott & S Chuck Clark
news

Eisenberg: Another Testament to Recognizing and Developing Talent

The Ravens will be relying on a pair of sixth-round picks at safety this season, and they're not the only late-round load-bearing personnel.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Late for Work 8/25: Calais Campbell Says Offenses 'Should Have Fear in Their Hearts'

The Ravens have built a winning culture that's well-prepared to handle adversity. Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit suffers a season-ending injury.
Left: S Chuck Clark; Right: S DeShon Elliott
news

News & Notes: Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott Already Have Chemistry

Before they became starters, Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott had already bonded. Mark Andrews says Jimmy Smith can cover tight ends. A higher pay scale for tight ends is a trend Andrews endorses.
M&T Bank Stadium
news

Ravens Will Not Host Fans for Initial Part of 2020 Season

Based on the recommendations of public health experts, the Ravens have determined that, for the time being, it is in the best interest of the general public and our organization that fans not attend games. 
WR Marquise Brown
news

Practice Report: Marquise Brown Keeps Scoring Long Touchdowns 

Tavon Young has a strong practice, as does backup tight end Charles Scarff.
Bengals WR John Ross
news

Around the AFC North: John Ross Returns to Camp After Son's Bout With COVID-19

Bengals wide receiver John Ross returned to the team after his three-year-old son's condition improved. Eric Ebron could be a new key for Pittsburgh's offense. A former Super Bowl MVP joins Cleveland.
QB Lamar Jackson jokes around with CB Marcus Peters
news

Lamar Jackson Back on the Field After Weekend Off

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Marcus Peters are taking part in practice Monday after dealing with soft-tissue issues.
DB DeShon Elliott
news

Late for Work 8/24: Former Ravens Among Safety Options After Earl Thomas Release 

Interest in Ziggy Ansah? Confidence in Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison is growing. Pundits debate the Ravens' most exciting regular season matchup. 
Left: QB Lamar Jackson, Right: CB Marcus Peters
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Miss Second Straight Practice

Jimmy Smith could see more time at safety; Patrick Ricard's time as a two-way player could be over; John Harbaugh noticed the pumped-in crowd noise at the stadium practice.

Advertising