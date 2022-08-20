Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

Aug 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

robinson
John Locher/AP Photos
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson plays against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Robinson would add more experience and depth to Baltimore's receiving corps, as he's spent the past six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and started 29 games for them over the past three years.

Robinson was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and thought to be a potential starter, but he was released in their first round of roster cuts Tuesday.

The Ravens are still looking to fill out the likely final two spots in their receiver room. Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II will be the top three wide receivers, but the group behind them is a question mark with Tylan Wallace, Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor, Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk and others standing out at various times.

At 27 years old, Robinson would be the elder stateman in the room. He's never missed a game in his six seasons. In 2019 and 2020, Robinson averaged more than 450 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Last season, he posted 25 catches for 264 yards and three scores.

The Ravens have seen firsthand that Robinson can be a weapon. In four games against Baltimore, Robinson has 16 catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He scored a 33-yard touchdown against the Ravens last season at M&T Bank Stadium.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016 out of Florida. He hails from Fort Valley, Ga., the same town where Bridges went to college (Fort Valley State).

