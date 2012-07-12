Ravens Sit Out Supplemental Draft





The NFL's supplemental draft is over, and the Ravens (as well as 30 other teams) sat it out.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon was the only player taken, as the Cleveland Browns gave up a second-round pick in 2013 to acquire the former Baylor 6-foot-3 product.

Baltimore has only made one supplemental draft pick in team history, taking tackle Jared Gaither in 2007.

They could still sign one of the undrafted eligible players. That's what happened last year, when Ravens signed defensive end Michael McAdoo the day after the draft ended.

Here's the list of eligible players, who all entered the draft early because of extenuating circumstances such as suspensions or academic ineligibility:

CB Quaylon Ewing-Burton, Boise State

WR Josh Gordon, Baylor

RB Adam Harris, Syracuse

OT Adrian Haughton, Iowa State

ILB Larry Lumpkin, Carson-Newman

DE Montez Robinson, Georgia

WR Houston Tuminello, McMurray

RB Ed Wesley, TCU

Baltimore reportedly inquired about Lumpkin. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder played his first two seasons at Alabama A&M before transferring to Carson-Newman College, a small Division II school in Tennessee.

Lumpkin was a standout player (96 tackles, including 10 for loss), but was ruled ineligible to play this season.