Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Browns

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15:
Here are the biggest takeaways, including the marks from Pro Football Focus (PFF):
- Justice Hill got as many offensive snaps (24) as J.K. Dobbins, who ran for 125 yards on 13 carries. Hill had one run for three yards and one catch for 15. Gus Edwards had 11 snaps.
- Dobbins earned a PFF grade of 84.1, the third-best grade on the Ravens offense and even better than his grade (77.4) in his first game back from the midseason knee surgery. Dobbins continues to improve.
- Fullback Pat Ricard went from getting 74% of the offensive snaps against the Steelers down to 56% against the Browns. Ricard had the offense's second-best grade at 84.3.
- Fans have eagerly awaited the debut of rookie second-round pick David Ojabo, but he only got one defensive snap in his first game. Ojabo played four snaps on special teams.
- After Marcus Peters (calf) went down in the second half, Brandon Stephens was called upon. Stephens played 20 defensive snaps and was not targeted by a pass, per PFF. He had a strong grade of 66.3, though Peters was having one of his best games yet with a 72.6 mark.
- Rookie Kyle Hamilton bounced back from one of his tougher games of the season in Pittsburgh to lead the Ravens defense with a 74.1 grade in Cleveland, though he surrendered six catches for 46 yards on seven targets, per PFF.
- Right tackle Morgan Moses got the highest grade of any Ravens offensive player at 86.4. That's his second-best mark of the season. Moses showed excellent mobility on several plays as a pulling blocker, earning a 94.6 grade as a run blocker.
- Defensive end Brent Urban played a season-high 35% of the defensive snaps, stepping in for injured veteran Calais Campbell (knee). Urban had the defense's second-best grade at 73.0.
- Wide receiver James Proche II had three offensive snaps and was targeted on two of them, both times on fourth down.