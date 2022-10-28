Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades are in from the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8:
- After Mark Andrews went down early with a shoulder injury (played just 10 snaps), rookie tight end Isaiah Likely basically took over Andrews' heavy job responsibilities. Likely played 51 snaps (67%) after seeing just seven offensive snaps the week before. Likely rose to the occasion with a team-high six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. He earned the offense's top grade from PFF (87.4).
- Likely said after the game that Head Coach John Harbaugh would be proud of his blocking. PFF was certainly impressed, giving the pass-catching rookie a run blocking grade of 91.9, which was the highest on the team. Likely had registered run blocking grades of 60.0 or below in all other games except one.
- Kenyan Drake got the start at running back and the majority of the action. He took 44 snaps (58%), compared to 16 (21%) for Gus Edwards and Justice Hill each. Edwards had the most carries (11 for 65 yards) while Drake had seven for 62, but Drake also caught four passes, including a touchdown. The Ravens were pass heavy in the first half, which meant more action for Drake, before they brought out Edwards as the second-half hammer. Unfortunately, Edwards suffered a hamstring injury in the second half, which meant Drake and Hill finished out the game.
- Edwards finished with a PFF grade of 80.3, which was the second-best mark on the unit. He showed particularly good vision hitting the holes that were presented by a strong offensive line performance, and of course his signature physicality.
- Fullback Patrick Ricard saw his snaps shrink from 88% in the Ravens' run-heavy game against the Browns to 51% versus the Buccaneers.
- Defensive tackle Broderick Washington had to take on a bigger load with Calais Campbell not playing due to illness. Washington played 41 snaps (60%) after logging just 23 snaps (38%) the week before. Washington finished with three tackles and a batted ball. Nose tackle Isaiah Mack chipped in with 14 defensive snaps (21%) in his first action of the season after being called up from the practice squad.
- Veteran OLB Justin Houston continues to be incredibly efficient, as he registered two sacks on just 24 snaps. Of those snaps, 22 were in pass rush situations as Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and coaches are just letting Houston get after quarterbacks. Houston had the defense's second-highest grade (78.8), only trailing rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (79.4).
- Hamilton allowed just two catches for 15 yards on four targets. That included a pass breakup near the goal line against Bucs rookie tight end Cade Otton.
- Demarcus Robinson saw an increase in snap counts to 48 (63%) with Rashod Bateman exiting with a re-tweak of his foot. Bateman had just 13 snaps and was targeted by one pass, a deep incompletion. Robinson stepped up with six catches for 64 yards on eight targets, earning a 77.0 PFF grade that was the fifth-best on the offense.
- Wide receiver James Proche II also had a major snaps spike, as he also had 48 – the same number as Robinson and just two fewer than Devin Duvernay. It was the most involved Proche has been all season, as he also saw four targets and made three grabs for 24 yards.
- With Josh Bynes (quad) out, Malik Harrison played 53% of the snaps, Devon Kennard had 31% and veteran A.J. Klein got 22%.
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was dealing with a hamstring issue, played 75% of the snaps (51). Pepe Williams and Brandon Stephens played 53% and 49% of the snaps, respectively.