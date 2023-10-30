Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Cardinals

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades are in from the Ravens' 31-24 Week 8 win in Arizona.
Here are the biggest takeaways:
- Nose tackle Michael Pierce earned an elite 90.1 grade from PFF. It's his best single-game grade since 2017. Pierce had two fourth-down stops, a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble caused.
- Gus Edwards had 34 snaps to Justice Hill's 31, but Edwards saw a lot more touches. Edwards' 19 carries were the most he's had in a game since 2019 and he caught a pair of passes, upping his touch total to 21. Edwards scored three touchdowns and rumbled for 80 yards and received one of the Ravens' highest offensive grades.
- Arthur Maulet continued to get a heavy workload, as he played 70% of the defensive snaps (54). Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby didn't play any defensive snaps. It's the second time this season that Ya-Sin hasn't played a defensive snap and Darby's first time.
- Cornerback Brandon Stephens had a second interception stolen from him by Geno Stone, but Stephens still got another clutch pick and the Ravens' second-best defensive grade from PFF. His grade of 79.2 was his best of the season.
- The interior of the Ravens' offensive line graded out well from PFF. Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, and John Simpson gave up one pressure combined, but Ronnie Stanley surrendered four, according to their metrics.
- Rashod Bateman's 40 snaps are the most he's played over the past four weeks since returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for one game. Bateman played the second-most snaps among wide receivers behind Zay Flowers (49 snaps) and had three more snaps than Odell Beckham Jr. Bateman caught both passes he was targeted with for 34 yards and had an 18-yard run on a jet sweep. He's had back-to-back games with strong PFF grades.
- Patrick Mekari stepped in at right tackle for 11 snaps, relieving Morgan Moses down the stretch. "It was just to give Morgan a little chance to not have so many reps. You have Pat. Why not put him out there? He's a starting-caliber player," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
- Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had two offensive snaps and tight end Isaiah Likely had seven