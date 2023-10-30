Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Cardinals

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades are in from the Ravens' 31-24 Week 8 win in Arizona. 

Here are the biggest takeaways:

  • Nose tackle Michael Pierce earned an elite 90.1 grade from PFF. It's his best single-game grade since 2017. Pierce had two fourth-down stops, a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble caused.
  • Gus Edwards had 34 snaps to Justice Hill's 31, but Edwards saw a lot more touches. Edwards' 19 carries were the most he's had in a game since 2019 and he caught a pair of passes, upping his touch total to 21. Edwards scored three touchdowns and rumbled for 80 yards and received one of the Ravens' highest offensive grades.
  • Arthur Maulet continued to get a heavy workload, as he played 70% of the defensive snaps (54). Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby didn't play any defensive snaps. It's the second time this season that Ya-Sin hasn't played a defensive snap and Darby's first time.
  • Cornerback Brandon Stephens had a second interception stolen from him by Geno Stone, but Stephens still got another clutch pick and the Ravens' second-best defensive grade from PFF. His grade of 79.2 was his best of the season.
  • The interior of the Ravens' offensive line graded out well from PFF. Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, and John Simpson gave up one pressure combined, but Ronnie Stanley surrendered four, according to their metrics.
  • Rashod Bateman's 40 snaps are the most he's played over the past four weeks since returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for one game. Bateman played the second-most snaps among wide receivers behind Zay Flowers (49 snaps) and had three more snaps than Odell Beckham Jr. Bateman caught both passes he was targeted with for 34 yards and had an 18-yard run on a jet sweep. He's had back-to-back games with strong PFF grades.
  • Patrick Mekari stepped in at right tackle for 11 snaps, relieving Morgan Moses down the stretch. "It was just to give Morgan a little chance to not have so many reps. You have Pat. Why not put him out there? He's a starting-caliber player," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. 
  • Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had two offensive snaps and tight end Isaiah Likely had seven

Related Content

news

No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

John Harbaugh discusses the trade deadline.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Suffer Injuries to Two Leaders

Joe Burrow looks nimble as the Bengals come off their bye week with an impressive victory. Kevin Stefanski answers questions about his strategy after a late-game interception costs the Browns in their loss to Seattle.
news

What the Cardinals Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Jonathan Gannon talks about the two interceptions and players say they were surprised a Cardinals touchdown wasn't whistled dead.
news

Late for Work: Are the Ravens the Top Team in the AFC?

Will the Ravens be active at the NFL trade deadline? Michael Pierce earns commendations for impressive game. Pundits unanimous in crediting the Ravens with a victory, regardless of how pretty it is.
news

Gus Edwards Makes a Statement in Arizona

The Ravens rode the 'Gus Bus' with their passing offense scuffling in Arizona.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Win in Arizona

Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone keep making plays. Michael Pierce was a wrecking ball up front. The Ravens are in strong position at 6-2.
news

Unheralded Ravens Defenders Make Game-Changing Plays

Ravens safety Geno Stone and cornerback Brandon Stephens had game-changing interceptions and nose tackle Michael Pierce made splash plays.
news

Odafe Oweh Active vs. Cardinals

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and special teams standout/wide receiver Tylan Wallace are inactive.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Cardinals

The Ravens are heading west to face off against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 4:25 p.m. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

The Ravens (5-2) will look to win their third straight game when they face the Cardinals (1-6) in Arizona.
news

Tylan Wallace Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens elevated RB Owen Wright and DB DeAndre Houston-Carson for Sunday's game.
