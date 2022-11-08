Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 9 vs. Saints

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades are in from the Ravens' 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 9:
- In his first game as a Raven, inside linebacker Roquan Smith played 76% of the defensive snaps. He had 39 snaps against the Saints. Smith finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 82.6, the fourth highest on the team.
- Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton saw a season-high 38 snaps as the Ravens' preferred option in the slot. While it's not a big jump in total snaps (he played 36 the week before), Hamilton was up to 75% of the defensive action. He was at 53% in Tampa Bay. Hamilton's increase of snaps meant less for cornerback Pepe Williams, who had just seven snaps.
- With Gus Edwards (hamstring) sidelined, Kenyan Drake carried the load as the Ravens rode the hot hand. Drake saw 68% of the snaps compared to 25% for Justice Hill and three snaps for Mike Davis.
- While Smith got a lot of buzz for his debut, Patrick Queen shined next to him as well. Queen played all but two snaps and had a PFF grade of 85.1
- With Mark Andrews sidelined, tight end Josh Oliver had a season-high 44 snaps against the Saints and had a key third-down conversion with a 19-yard gain. Nick Boyle also played a season-high 16 offensive snaps.
- With Rashod Bateman out for the rest of the year, Devin Duvernay saw a season-high 74% of the offensive snaps. James Proche II went from 48 snaps in Tampa to 17 snaps in New Orleans. Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin said Proche is Duvernay's backup and Duvernay doesn't like to come out, and is playing well enough to stay in. Demarcus Robinson saw the second-most snaps of the wide receivers at 50%.
- DeSean Jackson had 11 snaps in his first game as a Raven. Martin said the Ravens had Jackson on a pitch count and that the Ravens are playing the "long game" with the 35-year-old veteran.
- In his first game back from last year's Achilles tear, Tyus Bowser had 34 snaps for 67% of the defensive action. He had a quarterback pressure on the Saints' first series but finished without a tackle. Bowser had a PFF grade of 55.6.
- Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul played just seven snaps and Head Coach John Harbaugh said he tweaked his ankle. He did get good marks with a PFF grade of 88.3. Harbaugh said he should be fine to return after the bye.