Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 9 vs. Saints

Nov 08, 2022 at 03:39 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110822-Hamilton
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades are in from the Ravens' 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 9:

  • In his first game as a Raven, inside linebacker Roquan Smith played 76% of the defensive snaps. He had 39 snaps against the Saints. Smith finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 82.6, the fourth highest on the team.
  • Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton saw a season-high 38 snaps as the Ravens' preferred option in the slot. While it's not a big jump in total snaps (he played 36 the week before), Hamilton was up to 75% of the defensive action. He was at 53% in Tampa Bay. Hamilton's increase of snaps meant less for cornerback Pepe Williams, who had just seven snaps.
  • With Gus Edwards (hamstring) sidelined, Kenyan Drake carried the load as the Ravens rode the hot hand. Drake saw 68% of the snaps compared to 25% for Justice Hill and three snaps for Mike Davis.
  • While Smith got a lot of buzz for his debut, Patrick Queen shined next to him as well. Queen played all but two snaps and had a PFF grade of 85.1
  • With Mark Andrews sidelined, tight end Josh Oliver had a season-high 44 snaps against the Saints and had a key third-down conversion with a 19-yard gain. Nick Boyle also played a season-high 16 offensive snaps.
  • With Rashod Bateman out for the rest of the year, Devin Duvernay saw a season-high 74% of the offensive snaps. James Proche II went from 48 snaps in Tampa to 17 snaps in New Orleans. Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin said Proche is Duvernay's backup and Duvernay doesn't like to come out, and is playing well enough to stay in. Demarcus Robinson saw the second-most snaps of the wide receivers at 50%.
  • DeSean Jackson had 11 snaps in his first game as a Raven. Martin said the Ravens had Jackson on a pitch count and that the Ravens are playing the "long game" with the 35-year-old veteran.
  • In his first game back from last year's Achilles tear, Tyus Bowser had 34 snaps for 67% of the defensive action. He had a quarterback pressure on the Saints' first series but finished without a tackle. Bowser had a PFF grade of 55.6.
  • Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul played just seven snaps and Head Coach John Harbaugh said he tweaked his ankle. He did get good marks with a PFF grade of 88.3. Harbaugh said he should be fine to return after the bye.

Related Content

news

Ravens Activate Charlie Kolar to 53-Man Roster

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is closer to making his 2022 debut.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards and Others Expected Back After Bye

Jason Pierre-Paul played sparingly against the Saints due to tweaking his ankle. Marcus Williams is on schedule to return 'sometime in December.'

news

What the Saints Said After Monday Night Football Loss to Ravens

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen said the Ravens are the most physical team they've faced this season.

news

Late for Work 11/8: Ravens 'Looked Like a Super Bowl Contender' in Win Over Saints

Lamar Jackson leaves Peyton and Eli Manning stunned. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald earns commendation from media. Positives for the Ravens as they enter their bye week. Former players puzzled by Chuck Clark's late-game decision.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Saints

The Ravens are trending up. Justin Houston found the fountain of youth. Ravens' backups stepped up, and that's big long-term.

news

Justin Houston Continues His Season of Sacks

Becoming the first player in Ravens history with three straight multi-sack games, Justin Houston had 2.5 sacks and an interception during a Monday Night Football victory over the Saints.

news

Gus Edwards Out, Tyus Bowser in for Monday Night Football

The Ravens offense will dip into the reserves against the Saints, while Baltimore's defense gets stronger.

news

DeSean Jackson Elevated From Practice Squad

Veteran playmaker DeSean Jackson will join the wide receiver rotation when the Ravens face New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Saints, Week 9

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Cover Story: A Quiet Competitor Is Starting to Roar

Ravens speedster Devin Duvernay is having a breakout season and now he'll be asked to carry even more.

news

Late for Work 11/7: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Saints Game

Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen are ranked among the top 10 off-ball linebackers. Kenyan Drake says Lamar Jackson's playmaking ability 'makes it easy' for the Ravens' running backs. Kyle Hamilton is the highest-graded rookie safety.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising