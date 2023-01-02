Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 17 vs. Steelers

Jan 02, 2023 at 12:49 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

01223-Andrews
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Here's how it shook out for Baltimore:

  • Tight end Mark Andrews led all Ravens with a grade of 87.4 against the Steelers. Andrews caught all nine passes that came his way for 100 yards, his biggest performance since Week 6.
  • After rushing for 99 yards against the Falcons last week, the "Gus Bus" took a back seat versus the Steelers. Edwards had just nine snaps to Dobbins' 26, and Edwards ran just three times (for two yards) compared to 17 carries for 93 yards by Dobbins. "I wasn't happy about that, in all honesty," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Gus should have played more – there's no doubt about it."
  • Safety Chuck Clark led the Ravens' defenders with a PFF grade of 80.6. It's the second straight week that Clark has held the top mark, as he had a 85.4 grade against Atlanta. Clark led the Ravens with 10 tackles against the Steelers and gave up just one catch for two yards in passes that came his way, per PFF. Clark broke up one deep third-down pass.
  • Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely saw 17 snaps and was targeted by a pass on five of them. He had a pretty route to haul in a 7-yard touchdown at the end of the first half and finished with the offense's third-highest grade (64.5).
  • Right tackle Morgan Moses left the game with a biceps injury, forcing Patrick Mekari into action for 16 snaps. Mekari posted the offense's second-highest grade (65.6).
  • Making his NFL debut, rookie tight end Charlie Kolar got two offensive snaps and one on special teams.

