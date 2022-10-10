Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 5 vs. Bengals

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5:
Patrick Mekari played almost twice as many snaps (43) as Ronnie Stanley (22) in Stanley's first game back. It was a rotation, but it wasn't close to an even split. Both played well, as Mekari got the offense's fourth-highest grade (77.3) and Stanley got the seventh-highest grade (69.8). Stanley had 13 pass blocking reps and didn't allow any pressure.
Overall, Baltimore's offensive line got high marks. Right tackle Morgan Moses had his best game yet as a Raven, registering a grade of 77.7. Left guard Ben Powers had the team's best pass blocking grade (88.5).
Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams played 75% of the defensive snaps, a dramatic uptick from previous weeks. After not seeing a single defensive snap against the Bills, Williams had 47 versus the Bengals and their trio of wide receivers. Williams' versatility likely helped, as the Ravens often played with two high safeties to try to keep a lid on the Bengals' wide receiver trio.
Conversely, cornerback Brandon Stephens went from playing 89% of the snaps last week to 24% versus the Bengals. It shows the Ravens will mix and match their third cornerback depending on situations and gameplan.
Patrick Queen had the Ravens' best PFF grade of anyone with at least 20 snaps. He had a team-high seven tackles and an interception on the Bengals' first drive of the second half. Queen was credited with two missed tackles, but his 79.8 coverage grade was the second-highest of his career. Playing with two high safeties, there was a lot on Queen's plate in coverage. He was targeted seven times and gave up five catches for just 42 yards, per PFF.
Running back Kenyan Drake led the Ravens running backs in snaps, getting one more than J.K. Dobbins (27 to 26). Dobbins had 35 offensive snaps against the Bills. He had twice as many carries as Drake (eight to four), but Drake's number was called on Baltimore's final offensive drive and he grinded out a 4-yard gain.
With Rashod Bateman out, Devin Duvernay got a bump in snaps to a career-high 47 (72%). Demarcus Robinson saw a lot more action, and even had two more snaps than Duvernay. Duvernay was targeted by seven passes and had three carries, as the Ravens leaned on his versatility.
After Marcus Williams dislocated his wrist and was out for the entire second half, Geno Stone stepped up to handle 35 snaps without a hiccup. Rookie Kyle Hamilton played 14 defensive snaps, his lowest total of the young season. Hamilton was flagged for a pass interference near the goal line.
Jason-Pierre Paul got a little reprieve after such heavy lifting last week, when he was on the field for all but nine defensive snaps. Pierre-Paul played 71% this week and had one of the Ravens' best defensive grades after registering a sack and two batted balls.