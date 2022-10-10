Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 5 vs. Bengals

Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams played 75% of the defensive snaps, a dramatic uptick from previous weeks. After not seeing a single defensive snap against the Bills, Williams had 47 versus the Bengals and their trio of wide receivers. Williams' versatility likely helped, as the Ravens often played with two high safeties to try to keep a lid on the Bengals' wide receiver trio.

Conversely, cornerback Brandon Stephens went from playing 89% of the snaps last week to 24% versus the Bengals. It shows the Ravens will mix and match their third cornerback depending on situations and gameplan.

Patrick Queen had the Ravens' best PFF grade of anyone with at least 20 snaps. He had a team-high seven tackles and an interception on the Bengals' first drive of the second half. Queen was credited with two missed tackles, but his 79.8 coverage grade was the second-highest of his career. Playing with two high safeties, there was a lot on Queen's plate in coverage. He was targeted seven times and gave up five catches for just 42 yards, per PFF.