Ravens Spread Holiday Cheer

Kindle Visits Students at Sharp Leadenhall Elementary

Ravens linebacker Sergio Kindle stopped by Sharp Leadenhall Elementary School (Baltimore, Md.) on Tuesday (12/21) morning to visit with students and spread a little holiday cheer.

The Ravens' first overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft journeyed from classroom to classroom to encourage the children to listen to their teachers, stay focused in school and never lose sight of their dreams.

Kindle was accompanied by members of Ravens Nest No.3 – a chapter of the Chamber of Ravens Nests that has forged a strong relationship with the school – who brought gifts, as well as Santa Claus himself, to lift the students' holiday spirits.

Ravens Host Holiday Event at Dave and Buster's

Students from Belmont Elementary School (Baltimore, Md.) took a special trip to Dave and Buster's (Hanover, Md.) on Tuesday where they were treated to games, lunch and holiday gifts.

More than 60 students had the opportunity to bowl and fill up on chicken nuggets, pizza and French fries, while spending some quality time with CB Fabian Washington and RB Curtis Steele.

Funded by former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, Washington and Steele presented the children with holiday gifts, as well as a game card to be used in the restaurant's arcade.

Houshmandzadeh Provides Christmas Gifts and Dinners to Local Families

T.J. Houshmandzadeh took advantage of his first Christmas in Baltimore by reaching out to local families in need. The veteran wide receiver hosted more than 90 families headed by single mothers at Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center (Baltimore, Md.) on Tuesday afternoon to distribute holiday gifts in addition to full Christmas dinners.

Partnering with Giant Food, Houshmandzadeh provided dinner baskets complete with a turkey, ham and side dishes to ensure that each family could have the perfect holiday at home.

Ravens Join Mayor Rawlings-Blake to Hold Annual Gift of Giving Holiday Celebration

A number of Ravens players joined Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and the Sports Boosters of Baltimore to host the Annual Gift of Giving Celebration at Peerce's Landing (Phoenix, Md.)

T Ramon Harewood, LB Jameel McClain, DT Brandon McKinney, DT Cory Redding and RB Ray Rice hosted 100 local students for a holiday party filled with food and gifts. The children – who spent time meeting with Santa and singing Christmas carols – were selected by Mayor Rawlings-Blake and Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Andres Alonso for exhibiting vast improvements in grades and attendance.

Flacco Visits Patients at Union Memorial Hospital

Patients at Baltimore's Union Memorial Hospital – a division of MedStar Health – were pleasantly surprised with a visit from Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on Tuesday afternoon.

Flacco, with the help of Ravens cheerleaders and Poe, traveled from floor to floor and room to room to pose for pictures, sign autographs and offer some words of encouragement to the hospital's patients and staff.

Aside from the many handshakes, smiles and kind words, the third-year quarterback fielded questions ranging anywhere from the outcome of last Sunday's game, to his plans for the holiday weekend – all in an effort to raise spirits for those who won't get to spend the holidays at home.

Foxworth Provides Holiday Shopping Spree

Although an injury kept Ravens CB Domonique Foxworth off the field this year, nothing could keep him from staying engaged in the community this holiday season.

Foxworth hosted a shopping event for 50 students from Holy Angels Catholic School on Tuesday evening.

With the help of teammate and fellow defensive back Lardarius Webb, Foxworth joined the students at dinner – courtesy of Chipotle – before taking them on a personal shopping spree through the Inner Harbor's Barnes and Noble location.

Together, the two Ravens guided students through the aisles of shelves to assist in selecting the perfect books just in time for the holidays.

McGahee Hosts 4th Annual Holiday Celebration

Ravens running back Willis McGahee hosted his annual holiday celebration at Homewood Suites in Columbia, Md. on Tuesday evening to ensure a happy holiday season for local families in need.

The veteran tailback invited more than 30 families to share a holiday dinner before providing the children with a chance to select a few early Christmas gifts.

In a room stocked with toys ranging from Barbies to video games, McGahee helped each child select two gifts for themselves, in addition to a gift for a friend or family member.

Defensive Line Gives Back this Holiday Season

The Ravens defensive line put their wallets together to purchase and distribute holiday gifts for children at a local hospital on Monday (12/20) evening.

Lamar Divens, Brandon McKinney, Cory Redding and Ravens cheerleaders visited with young patients to surprise them with a handful of early Christmas presents. Traveling through various floors, they stopped to sign autographs, pose for pictures and brighten the spirits of those who wouldn't get to spend the holidays from the comfort of home.