Ravens Start Fifth Different Offensive Line Combination

Change has become frequent with the Ravens' offensive line.

Patrick Mekari replaced Matt Skura as the starting center Sunday, while Ben Powers became the new starter at right guard. D.J. Fluker returned as the starting right tackle after being benched against the New England Patriots, while tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and guard Bradley Bozeman remained the starters on the left side.

It was the fifth different starting offensive line combination that Baltimore has used this season, and Bozeman is the only Week 1 starter still in the same position. But it was not a surprise.

Skura had issues snapping the football accurately during consecutive weeks against the Indianapolis Colts and the Patriots, leading to drive-killing negative plays. Mekari has previous experience as the starting center, replacing Skura last season after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 12. Mekari's versatility has been a valuable asset this season. He has started three games at right guard, and he took over for Fluker at right tackle against the Patriots.

Powers started for the first time in his career at right guard, with rookie right guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) missing his third game on injured reserve.

This was expected be a challenging season for the Ravens offensive line from the beginning, after perennial Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda retired. It became more challenging for the Ravens after All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Skura did see action early in the game as an extra blocker, but the Ravens hoped this new offensive line combination would click.