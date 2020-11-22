Ravens Start Fifth Different Offensive Line Combination

Nov 22, 2020 at 01:55 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112220 Ravens Offensive Line
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G D.J. Fluker, G Ben Powers, G/C Patrick Mekari and G/C Bradley Bozeman

Change has become frequent with the Ravens' offensive line.

Patrick Mekari replaced Matt Skura as the starting center Sunday, while Ben Powers became the new starter at right guard. D.J. Fluker returned as the starting right tackle after being benched against the New England Patriots, while tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and guard Bradley Bozeman remained the starters on the left side.

It was the fifth different starting offensive line combination that Baltimore has used this season, and Bozeman is the only Week 1 starter still in the same position. But it was not a surprise.

Skura had issues snapping the football accurately during consecutive weeks against the Indianapolis Colts and the Patriots, leading to drive-killing negative plays. Mekari has previous experience as the starting center, replacing Skura last season after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 12. Mekari's versatility has been a valuable asset this season. He has started three games at right guard, and he took over for Fluker at right tackle against the Patriots.

Powers started for the first time in his career at right guard, with rookie right guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) missing his third game on injured reserve.

This was expected be a challenging season for the Ravens offensive line from the beginning, after perennial Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda retired. It became more challenging for the Ravens after All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Skura did see action early in the game as an extra blocker, but the Ravens hoped this new offensive line combination would click.

The Ravens subbed out Fluker for Will Holden in the second quarter, so the shuffling has continued.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Smith is Active; Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are Inactive

Inside linebacker L.J. Fort returns after a two-game absence. Veteran tight end Luke Willson will make his Ravens debut, and Dez Bryant is active for the second time this season.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans

Here's how to tune into Sunday's Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium and an important note to our D.C. market fans.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

Two teams battling in the tight AFC playoff race collide Sunday when the Ravens (6-3) host the Titans (6-3).
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Human nature could take over. The sad irony of the Ravens' offseason additions. What the offense's 'new identity' might look like. The other frustration with penalties.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Titans

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are both doubtful, but cornerback Jimmy Smith is headed in the right direction.
news

News & Notes: Offensive Line Has Strong Week of Practice

Derek Wolfe's play has been excellent, just like the Ravens expected. Replacing Nick Boyle will take a group effort. Patrick Ricard provides more details on the food that was swiped from his doorstep. 
news

Honor Rows: Freestate ChalleNGe Academy

The purpose of the Freestate ChalleNGe Academy is to provide at-risk youth with academic, job skills and life skills training.
news

Ravens to Open Official 'Pop-Up Shop'

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Titans

See who the analysts are predicting to win Sunday's Week 11 game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 11/20: Predictions for Ravens vs. Titans

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund reveals the truth about Lamar Jackson. Yannick Ngakoue is ranked No. 2 in the 2021 free-agency class.
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen Determined to Improve His Pass Coverage

L.J. Fort's return is a welcome sight. Dez Bryant is making strides. Greg Roman is not second-guessing Wildcat call that went awry.

Advertising