Ravens-Steelers Game Moved to Tuesday Night

The Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed for a second time, moving from Sunday to Tuesday night for safety reasons. The game at Heinz Field will be at 8 p.m. and broadcast nationally on NBC.

If the game is played Tuesday, the Week 13 Ravens-Cowboys game originally slated for Thursday, Dec. 3 will move to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

Baltimore has had 12 players go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. The Ravens currently have 14 players on the list overall.

The matchup between the AFC North rivals was originally supposed to be played on Thanksgiving night but was moved back to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Since that decision was made Wednesday, Baltimore had more players test positive.

"We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process, while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision," Head Coach John Harbaugh said in a statement.

"Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to play the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night."