Ravens-Steelers Postponed a Third Time to Wednesday

Nov 30, 2020 at 06:51 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

113020-COVID
Gene J. Puskar/AP Photos
Heinz Field

The Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed a third time, moving to Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

The game will still be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.

Baltimore's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys has also been moved for a second time, now going to Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. It will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

In a team statement, the Ravens said they hosted a safely distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center Monday evening. The team will hold another walk-through Tuesday before traveling to Pittsburgh that evening. It's the team's first on-field work together in a week.

"As we continue to follow the advice of the NFL's health experts, as well as the Ravens' medical professionals, we are preparing for our game against the Steelers," a team statement said. "Players arrived already prepared to work out on the field, and they did not enter the locker room or training room."

The Ravens added four more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday: tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, wide receiver Willie Snead IV and cornerback Terrell Bonds, who was already on season-ending injured reserve.

Baltimore also activated four players off the list: outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and defensive back Iman Marshall (already on IR). All three had gone on the list Saturday.

The Ravens-Steelers game was originally slated for Thanksgiving night, then moved to Sunday at 1 p.m., then to Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The changes mean the Ravens would have five days off before their Week 13 with the Cowboys, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, then moved to Monday.

Baltimore currently has 19 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and has placed players on it every day over the past week except for Sunday.

