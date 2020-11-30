Ravens-Steelers Postponed a Third Time to Wednesday

The Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed a third time, moving to Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

The game will still be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.

Baltimore's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys has also been moved for a second time, now going to Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. It will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

In a team statement, the Ravens said they hosted a safely distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center Monday evening. The team will hold another walk-through Tuesday before traveling to Pittsburgh that evening. It's the team's first on-field work together in a week.