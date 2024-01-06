50 Words or Less: This Is a Pride Game for the Ravens

5 / 5

QB Tyler Huntley vs. S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Huntley will start with Lamar Jackson held out of action. It's a big opportunity for Huntley, a pending 2024 free agent, to prove himself once again in his first regular-season game action since last season when Jackson was hurt. Huntley has a better cast around him now and will want to maximize it. Fitzpatrick is one of the game's best safeties and is looking for his first pick of the year.