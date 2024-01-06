Presented by

50 Words or Less: This Is a Pride Game for the Ravens

Jan 06, 2024 at 09:06 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

162450words
Matt Durisko/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) drops a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Ravens were in this exact same position four years ago – playing a regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers after already having the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye locked up.

Lamar Jackson, en route to his first MVP, was rested, along with several other key starters.

The result? Ravens 28, Steelers 10.

Here are my thoughts entering today's game at M&T Bank Stadium, all in 50 words or less:

This is a pride game for the Ravens. The Steelers beat them earlier this season, 17-10, in a performance marred by Baltimore drops and other miscues. The Steelers have won six of the past seven meetings. The Ravens want to reverse that, even if the stakes are low.

The most agonizing moment of the game in Pittsburgh was Rashod Bateman's touchdown drop. Bateman has weathered the storm and come out the other side. With Odell Beckham Jr. out and Zay Flowers doubtful, Bateman may be back in the No. 1 saddle with a chance to make a statement.

If there's been a chink in the armor of Baltimore's defense, and it's been against the run, where the Ravens rank No. 13 in the league. The Steelers pride themselves on being more physical than their opponent and have been running the ball well lately. The Ravens won't be bullied.

Mason Rudolph hasn't thrown an interception and has been sacked just twice in his two starts. The Ravens lead the league in takeaways and sacks. Even with some key defenders out, I expect that to change for Rudolph. The Ravens have elite depth, and the scheme isn't getting a rest.

5 Matchups to Watch vs. Steelers

The Ravens' run defense will be tested against the Steelers' top backs.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

LB Patrick Queen vs. RBs Najee Harris & Jaylen Warren The Steelers ran for 202 yards last week against the Seahawks, including 122 from Harris. With Mason Rudolph under center, Pittsburgh's ground game has led back-to-back 30-point efforts. If there has been one Achilles heel in the Ravens defense, it's been against the run. Baltimore ranks No. 13 in rush defense, surrendering 106.6 yards per game.
1 / 5

LB Patrick Queen vs. RBs Najee Harris & Jaylen Warren

The Steelers ran for 202 yards last week against the Seahawks, including 122 from Harris. With Mason Rudolph under center, Pittsburgh's ground game has led back-to-back 30-point efforts. If there has been one Achilles heel in the Ravens defense, it's been against the run. Baltimore ranks No. 13 in rush defense, surrendering 106.6 yards per game.

Shawn Hubbard / Stephen Brashear / Ben VanHouten/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
S Geno Stone vs. QB Mason Rudolph Stone will likely see a lot of action again, especially if Kyle Hamilton (knee) is sidelined. Stone got an interception last week against the Dolphins and he's hungry to make a point after being snubbed from the Pro Bowl. Rudolph hasn't thrown an interception in his two starts. The Ravens, who lead the league in takeaways, are looking to change that.
2 / 5

S Geno Stone vs. QB Mason Rudolph

Stone will likely see a lot of action again, especially if Kyle Hamilton (knee) is sidelined. Stone got an interception last week against the Dolphins and he's hungry to make a point after being snubbed from the Pro Bowl. Rudolph hasn't thrown an interception in his two starts. The Ravens, who lead the league in takeaways, are looking to change that.

Stephen Brashear / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
RT Daniel Faalele vs. OLB T.J. Watt Watt is having another fantastic season that could end with a Defensive Player of the Year award. He's tied for the league lead in sacks (17) with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Faalele has been sharing reps with Morgan Moses the past several weeks and could take on an even larger share considering the game's stakes.
3 / 5

RT Daniel Faalele vs. OLB T.J. Watt

Watt is having another fantastic season that could end with a Defensive Player of the Year award. He's tied for the league lead in sacks (17) with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Faalele has been sharing reps with Morgan Moses the past several weeks and could take on an even larger share considering the game's stakes.

Phil Hoffmann / Aaron M. Sprecher/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
WR Rashod Bateman vs. CB Joey Porter Jr. With Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out (precautionary reasons) and Zay Flowers (calf) doubtful, Bateman may be the Ravens' top receiver. It's a role he was slated for last season before his foot injury derailed him. Bateman has been getting among the most separation of any wide receiver in the league, and this is his chance in the spotlight to show what he can do against a top rookie.
4 / 5

WR Rashod Bateman vs. CB Joey Porter Jr.

With Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out (precautionary reasons) and Zay Flowers (calf) doubtful, Bateman may be the Ravens' top receiver. It's a role he was slated for last season before his foot injury derailed him. Bateman has been getting among the most separation of any wide receiver in the league, and this is his chance in the spotlight to show what he can do against a top rookie.

Aaron M. Sprecher / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley vs. S Minkah Fitzpatrick Huntley will start with Lamar Jackson held out of action. It's a big opportunity for Huntley, a pending 2024 free agent, to prove himself once again in his first regular-season game action since last season when Jackson was hurt. Huntley has a better cast around him now and will want to maximize it. Fitzpatrick is one of the game's best safeties and is looking for his first pick of the year.
5 / 5

QB Tyler Huntley vs. S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Huntley will start with Lamar Jackson held out of action. It's a big opportunity for Huntley, a pending 2024 free agent, to prove himself once again in his first regular-season game action since last season when Jackson was hurt. Huntley has a better cast around him now and will want to maximize it. Fitzpatrick is one of the game's best safeties and is looking for his first pick of the year.

Joey Pulone / Michael Conroy/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

When Tyler Huntley entered blowouts this year, he's gone 6-of-8 with two touchdowns. Not too shabby. Huntley is a pending free agent this offseason and this will be his first extensive action since last year's playoff loss in Cincinnati. Robert Griffin III beat the Steelers in 2019. Snoop's turn.

Marlon Humphrey is sidelined again, which likely means a healthy dose of Ronald Darby against a talented Pittsburgh receiving corps, including George Pickens, who has been on a roll and beat the Ravens on a long fourth-quarter TD last time. Darby has been sneaky good this year in spot duty.

You can tell from the eruption when the Pro Bowlers were announced in a team meeting that Patrick Queen's honor was special. Queen took his lumps his first couple seasons and kept plugging away, getting better. He broke out of Roquan Smith's shadow. He's a Pro Bowler on his own.

It seems the snubs sometimes get more attention than the actual Pro Bowlers, and I usually don't like going down the griping path, but Geno Stone deserved it over Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is a great player, but Stone has had a better season and it's not particularly close.

The talk all week has been about how this year's Ravens are different from (or similar to) the 2019 Ravens that fell short in the playoffs. Ronnie Stanley said on "The Lounge" podcast that he did sense a little complacency from that 2019 team that he doesn't see now.

My nerves are growing because the Ravens have gone from a team that "could" reach the Super Bowl to one that "should" go to Vegas. I don't get the sense that the players feel that way, however. They've thought, acted like, and played like they were the best all season.

Related Content

news

Reports: Michael Pierce Agrees to Two-Year Extension

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Pierce has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension that will keep under contract through 2025.
news

Ravens Sign Dalvin Cook to Practice Squad

Dalvin Cook was granted his release from the New York Jets and could now provide more depth in Baltimore's backfield.
news

Ravens Make Roster Moves Before Finale vs. Steelers

The Ravens have placed Daryl Worley on injured reserve and signed Jeremiah Moon to the 53-man roster.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

With the AFC North and No. 1 seed clinched, the Ravens (13-3) resume their rivalry with the Steelers (9-7) who need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
news

Ravens Donate 100 Ravens-Steelers Tickets to Baltimore Schools' Unsung Heroes

The Ravens donated 100 tickets to Saturday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers to staff within both the Baltimore City and County Schools systems.
news

Pundit Picks: Steelers Favored to Beat Short-Handed Ravens

With several key Ravens resting, the Steelers are picked by most to win a third straight game and keep their playoff hopes alive.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Game

Who is the Ravens' defensive MVP? Isaiah Likely and Geno Stone have made a huge impact as replacement starters.
news

Geno Stone Reacts to Pro Bowl Snub

Making the Pro Bowl was emotional for Patrick Queen. Baltimore's run defense will be tested by the Steelers. Tyler Huntley looks forward to his first start of the year. 
news

Six Ravens Ruled Out Before Steelers Season-Finale

Lamar Jackson won't be the only player not suiting up against Pittsburgh.
news

Jadeveon Clowney's Fight to Finish

Jadeveon Clowney thought his NFL career was over. Nearly 10 years later, he's having arguably his best season.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens cap the regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising