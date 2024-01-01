Ravens-Steelers Regular-Season Finale Date & Time Announced

The Ravens will have another short week to close out the regular season.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh will play Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18.

The Ravens were on a short week last week after playing on "Monday Night Football" in San Francisco, plus having to fly back across the country. Now they'll get one fewer day of rest before their finale.

The game has much lower stakes for the Ravens after they clinched the AFC North title and No. 1 seed entering the playoffs. They already have a first-round playoff bye secured regardless.

The Steelers, however, are 9-7 and fighting for a playoff spot with the Texans, Colts, Bills, and Jaguars. Pittsburgh is in the playoffs with a win in Baltimore, plus a Jaguars or Bills loss.

The Ravens will undoubtedly rest some players for the finale, but it remains to be seen how many. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he will figure that out this week, and the shorter turnaround is likely another factor in his decision.

Harbaugh said he'll talk to Lamar Jackson about whether he should play.

"I'm sure he's going to want to play. But we're going to have to talk about that and decide what we want to do," Harbaugh said.

"You can only take six players out of the equation. There's going to be injuries anyway, so it's not like the preseason. You're playing your team except for whoever you end up taking out. We're going to have to have the conversation. We have not made any decision there yet."

The Ravens entered Sunday's game against the Dolphins already banged up and missing three key players in safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), and cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle).

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) left the game in the first half and didn't return, and nose tackle Michael Pierce and defensive back Daryl Worley also exited the game to be evaluated for head injuries.

