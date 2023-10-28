50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Stiff-Arming the Hype

Ravens fans were practically catatonic Wednesday when Roquan Smith didn't practice because of a shoulder issue. He's good to go, and I love his mentality. "As long as the sun rises on Sunday, and as long as I have breath, I'll be on the field," Smith said. What a leader.

Brown is the player the Ravens must concern themselves with most on Sunday, but he's not the only Cardinal with big-play potential. Check out 45-yard touchdown run speedster Rondale Moore hung on the Cowboys in Week 3. Michael Wilson also had a 69-yard catch and run in that upset win.

Still, the Ravens should win Sunday's game if they simply play a clean game. Baltimore has had only one game without a turnover this season (Week 2 in Cincinnati) and the Ravens' seven fumbles lost are tied for the second-most in the league. Cleaning that up is a top priority.