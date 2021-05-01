Ravens Still Have Options at Right Tackle After Not Drafting One

The Ravens did not draft a right tackle, but they have ample time to settle on a starter for 2021.
After Orlando Brown Jr. was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, many expected the Ravens to draft someone who would compete for the starting right tackle job. However, the Ravens used just one of their eight picks on an offensive lineman – third-round guard Ben Cleveland from Georgia.
Asked about right tackle following the draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta said the team had options and plenty of time to make a decision.
"We have some guys that we think are going to compete right now at the right tackle spot," DeCosta said. "As I learned from my mentor Ozzie Newsome, we don't have to play games until September, and we're confident that we'll have a right tackle. We'll have a strong offensive line. The best guys are going to play. We have great competition and we'll be ready to play."
One player in the mix to start at right tackle will be 2020 third-round pick Tyre Phillips, who played both right tackle and right guard last season. Head Coach John Harbaugh likes Phillips' upside.
"Tyre's definitely in the conversation," Harbaugh said. "He can play right tackle, I think he's going to be a really good tackle. He can play either guard spot. So that's the versatility that he brings as a big man, very athletic. He's really new to the game. I think he's going to make major strides really fast. We'll start with that and we'll go from there."
Several tackles linked to the Ravens as potential first-round picks were still on the board when Baltimore picked at No. 27 and No. 31 including Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State, Liam Eichenberg of Notre Dame and Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State. However, the Ravens bypassed them to draft wide receiver Rashod Bateman and No. 27 and edge rusher Odafe Oweh at No. 31.
DeCosta said the Ravens were not going to betray their draft board to force a pick at any position.
"We're not going to reach on guys," DeCosta said. "Our boards might look different from other teams' boards and the media's boards. Sometimes there's a medical factor that has to be brought into the equation. Sometimes there's a scheme factor, there's personality factors, there's a lot of different things we look at. I think we're really comfortable where we are right now as an offensive line."
Baltimore may sign an undrafted right tackle and could also sign a veteran free agent. Two veteran tackles have reportedly visited Baltimore, Alejandro Villanueva and Dennis Kelly.
"If the opportunity presents itself over the next four months, three months, to add additional players at any position, we'll consider that very strongly and do what's best for the club," DeCosta said.