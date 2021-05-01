Ravens Still Have Options at Right Tackle After Not Drafting One

One player in the mix to start at right tackle will be 2020 third-round pick Tyre Phillips, who played both right tackle and right guard last season. Head Coach John Harbaugh likes Phillips' upside.

"Tyre's definitely in the conversation," Harbaugh said. "He can play right tackle, I think he's going to be a really good tackle. He can play either guard spot. So that's the versatility that he brings as a big man, very athletic. He's really new to the game. I think he's going to make major strides really fast. We'll start with that and we'll go from there."

Several tackles linked to the Ravens as potential first-round picks were still on the board when Baltimore picked at No. 27 and No. 31 including Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State, Liam Eichenberg of Notre Dame and Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State. However, the Ravens bypassed them to draft wide receiver Rashod Bateman and No. 27 and edge rusher Odafe Oweh at No. 31.

DeCosta said the Ravens were not going to betray their draft board to force a pick at any position.

"We're not going to reach on guys," DeCosta said. "Our boards might look different from other teams' boards and the media's boards. Sometimes there's a medical factor that has to be brought into the equation. Sometimes there's a scheme factor, there's personality factors, there's a lot of different things we look at. I think we're really comfortable where we are right now as an offensive line."