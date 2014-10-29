Ravens Still In Position For AFC North Crown

Oct 29, 2014 at 03:57 AM
28_AFCNWideOpen_news.jpg


The Ravens missed a chance to take a strong hold on the AFC North.

But they certainly aren't out of the chase after Sunday's tough-to-swallow 27-24 loss in Cincinnati.

At the midway point of the season, the rough-and-tumble AFC North is still wide open.

"We definitely played ourselves into position to compete for the AFC North championship," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

"We find ourselves in position, obviously, to compete for a playoff berth, which is the ultimate goal in terms of the bottom line. We want to get in the tournament first, then win the division next, then win the conference and then win it all. That's what we're shooting for. At 5-3, we're in position to do that."

Here are the AFC North standings:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals – 4-2-1
  2. Baltimore Ravens – 5-3
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers – 5-3
  4. Cleveland Browns – 4-3

While Cincinnati would hold the head-to-head division tiebreaker over the Ravens if the two teams were to finish with the same record, that's highly unlikely because of the Bengals' tie. The Ravens have only finished with a tie once (against Philadelphia in 1997) in franchise history.

So it's a race for the highest winning percentage, and right now, the Ravens are tied with the Steelers with a chance to pull ahead this Sunday.

On the flip side, if the Ravens lose at Heinz Field Sunday and the Browns beat the Buccaneers (1-6), the Ravens could return to Baltimore Monday in last place in the division. The Ravens could go from first to last in two weeks.

The AFC North is making a solid case for being the best division in football this year. The division has the highest collective winning percentage in the league (.616), has the most wins (18), and is the only division without a losing team (or even one at .500).

The Ravens have two more division games remaining, starting in six days in Pittsburgh and then in Week 17 at home against the Browns.

"The main thing is we continue to improve," Harbaugh said. "We're playing a great football team [Steelers], obviously by the way they played last week.  It's our rival. It's there.  All the things that go into that game are going to be – just like this last game – all those things are at stake."

Harbaugh was asked whether it's more difficult to move on after a tough loss like the Ravens suffered in Cincinnati.

"That's a fair question, but I don't take stock in that," he said. "It doesn't matter, it's not important – nobody cares. So, we have to move on and go play."

Last week, the Ravens were the ones coming into Cincinnati hot while the Bengals had struggled over their previous three games. This week, Baltimore will come in hungry after a loss while the Steelers pulled off a big 51-34 victory over the Colts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Who's Playing (and Not) in Ravens' Preseason Opener

Cornerback depth is becoming an issue. The door is not closed on Jadeveon Clowney or other free agents. Lamar Jackson is getting more comfortable with taking check-downs. Marshawn Lynch visits practice.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Eagles Preseason Opener

The Ravens kick off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m.
news

Mailbag: What Will Patrick Ricard's Impact Be on Ravens' Offense?

Who could be the surprise starter Week 1? Who are the players to watch going into the preseason opener? Will Rashod Bateman be ready for the regular season?
news

Ravens Release First Depth Chart of 2023 Season

Gus Edwards is listed as the starting running back on the Ravens' first depth chart.
news

Practice Reports: Odell Beckham Jr., Lamar Jackson Hit Big Plays

Lamar Jackson connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a bomb, and that was just one of several big plays in Tuesday's practice.
news

Reports: Jadeveon Clowney Visits Ravens

The veteran defensive end spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
news

Cover Story: The Oweh-Ojabo Brotherhood

Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo became best friends in high school and are teaming up again in the pros.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Offense Is Sharp After Day Off

The offense didn't throw a single interception and was hot in red-zone drills during Monday's practice.
news

Patrick Ricard Returns to Practice, Working With O-Line

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard is practicing for the first time this offseason after undergoing offseason hip surgery.
news

News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Bulked Up, Looks to Earn Blocking Role

Fullback Patrick Ricard's role in Todd Monken's offense. Isaiah Likely isn't worrying about his target share, but he does have to share his nickname. 
news

Practice Report: Ravens Secondary Shines

The Ravens defense grabbed nine interceptions on a day featuring third-and-long situations for the offense.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Has Numerous Potential Breakout Stars

The Ravens' potential Achilles heel is at cornerback. Todd Monken seemed to send a message.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising