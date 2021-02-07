Ravens' Super Bowl Connections. Who Are You Rooting For?

Feb 07, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020721-Super-Bowl
Paul Sancya/Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photos
Left: Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo; Right: Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen

There will be players and coaches with Ravens connections on both sidelines Sunday during Super Bowl LV.

Here's the full list, in case that helps you figure out your rooting interests, and vote for who you're rooting for below:

Kansas City Chiefs

Steve Spagnuolo, Defensive Coordinator

Spagnuolo was on the Ravens' defensive staff for two seasons (2013-14) as a senior defensive assistant and secondary coach. He has beaten Brady before in a Super Bowl, as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants when they upset the previously unbeaten New England Patriots, 17-14, in Super Bowl XLII. Spagnuolo, who hopes to outfox Brady again, could win his third Super Bowl and second straight with the Chiefs.

Kelechi Osemele, Guard (injured reserve)

Osemele began his career with the Ravens as a second-round pick in 2012. As a rookie starter at left guard, he was part of the offensive line that protected Joe Flacco during the postseason run that ended with Baltimore's victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Osemele spent four seasons in Baltimore before signing with the Oakland Raiders during free agency. He started Kansas City's first five games this season, but Osemele won't be playing Sunday after tearing tendons in both knees in Week 5, sending him to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Demone Harris, Defensive End (injured reserve)

Harris was on Baltimore's practice squad for a month in 2019 before he was signed by the Chiefs. He spent almost the entire 2020 season on Kansas City's practice squad, appearing in just one game with three tackles. Harris was also on Tampa Bay's practice squad in 2018, so he has connections to both Super Bowl teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Jensen, Center

The Ravens drafted Jensen in the sixth round in 2013 and he spent five seasons in Baltimore. A fan favorite due to his physical playing style, Jensen was the Ravens' starting center in 2017 before departing for Tampa Bay during free agency. As the leader of the Buccaneers' offensive line, Jensen will be a key figure in Sunday's game, calling offensive line protections and helping Tom Brady anticipate the Chiefs' multiple blitz packages.

A.Q. Shipley, Offensive Lineman (injured reserve)

The Ravens acquired Shipley in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013, and he started nine games at center that season before he was waived in 2014. The 34-year-old Shipley started two games this season for Tampa Bay, but in November he suffered a serious neck injury that may force him to retire. He will watch Sunday's game from the sidelines, cheering for his Tampa Bay teammates.

Jeremiah Ledbetter, Defensive End

Ledbetter had a 19-day stay on Baltimore's practice squad in 2019 before he was released. After starting the season on Tampa Bay's practice squad, Ledbetter became part of the defensive line rotation late in the season and got his first career sack Week 16 against the Detroit Lions. Ledbetter has been battling a calf injury and was inactive for Tampa Bay's first three playoff games.

Lori Locust, Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Locust spent three weeks at Ravens training camp in 2018 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, becoming the first female coach in franchise history. She joined Head Coach Bruce Arians's staff in 2019, and Tampa Bay had the NFL's No. 1-ranked run defense this season, allowing just 80.6 yards per game. Locust is part of the most diverse coaching staff in Super Bowl history that includes two women (Locust and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Maral Javadifar) and three Black coordinators.

