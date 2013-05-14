Ravens Super Bowl XLVII Ring Created





Note: The photo above is the 2000 Super Bowl XXXV ring

The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII ring has been designed, and it's going to be one of a kind.

On Tuesday, the Ravens announced that they selected Minneapolis-based Jostens as the maker of the special ring. Images of the new ring have not been released.

"We've enjoyed working with Jostens on the creation of our Super Bowl XLVII Championship Rings," President Dick Cass said.

"We have created a beautiful ring that I believe everyone in the organization will be proud to wear, and we look forward to presenting them and seeing our team's reactions."

The rings will be distributed to players, coaches and staff members at a private Ring Ceremony on June 7.

According to a Jostens press release, "elements from the season and the franchise's history will be incorporated into the ring's final design, truly symbolizing the success of the team and the Ravens organization."

"Jostens is honored to have the opportunity to work with the Baltimore Ravens again to design and produce their Super Bowl Championship Ring," said Chris Poitras, Director of Sports Sales and Marketing, Jostens.

"Working closely with the Ravens players and team leadership, Jostens is creating a stunning ring that blends the team's achievement with the Ravens' championship history and tradition."

Owner Steve Bisciotti looked for input into the ring's design, including from quarterback Joe Flacco and linebacker Ray Lewis.