Ravens Super Bowl XLVII Ring Created

May 14, 2013 at 06:24 AM
14_Ring_news.jpg


Note: The photo above is the 2000 Super Bowl XXXV ring

The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII ring has been designed, and it's going to be one of a kind.

On Tuesday, the Ravens announced that they selected Minneapolis-based Jostens as the maker of the special ring. Images of the new ring have not been released.

"We've enjoyed working with Jostens on the creation of our Super Bowl XLVII Championship Rings," President Dick Cass said.

"We have created a beautiful ring that I believe everyone in the organization will be proud to wear, and we look forward to presenting them and seeing our team's reactions."

The rings will be distributed to players, coaches and staff members at a private Ring Ceremony on June 7.

According to a Jostens press release, "elements from the season and the franchise's history will be incorporated into the ring's final design, truly symbolizing the success of the team and the Ravens organization."

"Jostens is honored to have the opportunity to work with the Baltimore Ravens again to design and produce their Super Bowl Championship Ring," said Chris Poitras, Director of Sports Sales and Marketing, Jostens.

"Working closely with the Ravens players and team leadership, Jostens is creating a stunning ring that blends the team's achievement with the Ravens' championship history and tradition."

Owner Steve Bisciotti looked for input into the ring's design, including from quarterback Joe Flacco and linebacker Ray Lewis.

The Ravens are also working closely with Jostens to create a collection of jewelry and items especially for Ravens fans. The limited edition collection will debut the evening of the Ravens' Ring Ceremony and be inspired by the Super Bowl XLVII ring.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: How Eric DeCosta Played 'The Game' to Perfection

General Manager Eric DeCosta caught a lot of attention for his 'insulted' comments. But did they end up helping to land Rashod Bateman?
news

What Mink Thinks: Reviewing the Orlando Brown Jr. Trade

With the draft in the rear-view mirror and the Ravens' free-agency replacement found, we have a better idea of the players exchanged.
news

Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

First-round pick Odafe Oweh will wear No. 99, which was the same number worn by Matthew Judon.
news

Alejandro Villanueva Was Motivated By a Chance to Face His Former Steelers

New Ravens right tackle Alejandro Villanueva said his focus is on learning a new playbook, but he is looking forward to facing his former team.
news

Mailbag: What Will Be the Starting Offensive Line?

How much Rashod Bateman will we see given the addition of Sammy Watkins? Who's the odd man out if keeping six wide receivers? Could Hayden Hurst return to Baltimore?
news

How COVID-19 Affected the Ravens' 2021 Draft Strategy

Baltimore preferred players from big schools who 'live like a Raven' and put more weight on 2019 production.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Get Mel Kiper's Lowest Grade; Full Draft Recap

Here's a full recap of the division foes' picks, along with pundits' grades and commentary.
news

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Draft Class

Here's a recap of all eight picks in the Ravens' 2021 NFL Draft class.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Adding Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Baltimore will look to find some gems and bolster depth in some areas of the roster with undrafted rookie free agents.
news

Ravens Select Linebacker Daelin Hayes With 171st Pick

The Notre Dame edge can be a developmental asset and has high football character.
news

Ravens Select Wide Receiver Tylan Wallace With 131st Pick

The Ravens got a productive ball-winning wide receiver in the fourth round to add to their mix.
news

Ravens Select Cornerback Brandon Stephens With 104th Pick

Baltimore picked up a versatile defensive back who converted from being a UCLA running back to an SMU defensive back.
Advertising